Senior Software Engineer (Full-Stack / Cloud & Automation)
FPT Software Sverige AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-05-05
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Job Summary
We are looking for a Senior Software Engineer with strong full-stack development, cloud (AWS), and automation-driven system design experience.
The ideal candidate will have hands-on experience building enterprise-grade platforms, intelligent/AI-enabled systems, and scalable cloud infrastructure, and will play a key role in system architecture, development, and mentoring.
Key Responsibilities
Design, develop, and maintain enterprise-grade software systems and platforms.
Build and enhance full-stack applications (frontend, backend, APIs).
Develop and operate cloud-native systems on AWS, ensuring scalability, security, and reliability.
Implement automation pipelines for deployment, infrastructure, monitoring, and system workflows.
Contribute to intelligent platforms such as virtual assistants, AI-enabled or data-driven systems.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality solutions.
Support system architecture decisions and improve overall platform performance.
Maintain and optimize cloud infrastructure across multiple projects.
Mentor junior engineers and promote best practices in coding, testing, and system design.
Required Skills & Qualifications
Education
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related fields.
Master's degree or ongoing study in Machine Learning, AI, Image Analysis, or related areas is a strong plus.
Technical Skills
Core Engineering
Strong experience as a Senior / Full-Stack Software Engineer.
Solid understanding of software architecture, system scalability, and design patterns.
Experience building enterprise-level platforms or products.
Backend & Platform
Strong backend development experience (API design, services, background jobs).
Experience building agent-based systems, virtual assistants, or workflow-driven platforms is a plus.
Familiarity with AI/ML-integrated systems (even at application level).
Frontend
Experience with modern frontend frameworks (React, Angular, Vue or similar).
Ability to build cross-platform and responsive interfaces.
Cloud & Automation (Key Requirement)
Strong hands-on experience with AWS services.
Experience managing cloud infrastructure across multiple projects.
Proficiency in:
Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
CI/CD pipelines
Deployment and environment automation
Monitoring and logging automation
Understanding of cloud cost optimization and security best practices.
AI / Advanced Systems (Nice to Have)
Exposure to:
Machine Learning
Image analysis / Computer Vision
Intelligent automation or data-driven decision systems
Soft Skills
Strong problem-solving and analytical thinking.
Ability to work independently and take ownership of systems.
Good communication skills in cross-team and international environments.
Mentoring mindset and senior-level responsibility.
Nice-to-Have Experience
Experience working on global projects with international clients.
Background in automotive, advertising technology, or enterprise platforms.
Experience with cross-platform mobile applications.
Previous work on facial recognition or data-driven targeting systems.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04
E-post: vanmtc@fpt.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare FPT Software Sverige AB
(org.nr 559463-1748)
Pumpgatan 1 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9892086