Senior Software Engineer
2026-03-09
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a modern software engineering environment focused on building scalable microservices, orchestration services, and integrations. The assignment combines hands-on development with code quality, observability, performance tuning, and support for market rollouts.
Job DescriptionDesign and build microservices
Develop orchestration services for scalable system interactions
Perform code reviews and contribute to high engineering standards
Implement authentication and authorization based on OAuth
Build and maintain synchronous REST APIs
Develop asynchronous integrations using technologies such as Solace, Kafka, JMS, or similar
Improve observability through logs, metrics, and traces
Optimize application performance and support stable market rollouts
RequirementsStrong experience in Java and Spring Boot
Hands-on expertise in building orchestration services
Practical experience implementing OAuth-based authentication and authorization
Proven experience developing synchronous APIs using REST
Proven experience developing asynchronous integrations using Solace, Kafka, JMS, or similar technologies
Solid understanding of observability, including logs, metrics, and traces, with tools such as ELK, Grafana, Prometheus, and OpenTelemetry
Good working knowledge of SQL, including schema design, data modelling, and query optimization
Strong unit testing skills using tools such as JUnit and Mockito
Familiarity with microservices best practices, CI/CD, testing, and performance tuning
Strong working experience in ServiceNow and ITSM
Ability to support market rollouts
Application
