Senior Software Engineer
2025-02-10
Senior System Engineer for Consumer Loan Segment
We are looking for a driven and experienced system engineer to join our distributed tech team responsible for building and maintaining the application flow system for the consumer loan segment.
Working in TF Nordic as an engineer you are working with latest technologies and are given a lot of freedom and responsibility in your day-to-day work.
Are you self-motivated, solution-oriented, and passionate about mentoring others? If so, you might be the perfect fit for our team!
About the role As a Senior System Developer, you will play a key role in developing and enhancing our systems. You will work closely with the business side to ensure that our technical solutions support the goals and processes within the consumer loan segment. In this role, you will also act as a mentor to junior developers, helping them grow and develop their skills.
Key responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain systems for the application flow system
Improve existing solutions and processes
Collaborate with stakeholders to ensure high-quality system functionality
Mentor junior developers and support their professional development
We are looking for someone with:
At least 5 years of experience in system development
Strong knowledge of .NET, C#, and MSSQL
Experience working with Kendo UI
Experience with Azure DevOps and GitHub in development processes
Knowledge of agile development and Scrum
Competence in system architecture, with experience in designing and maintaining microservices.
Experience working with distributed teams
Proficiency in both spoken and written in English
The ability to work independently, drive projects forward, and take initiative
Strong communication skills and a passion for mentoring and supporting other developers
Bonus qualifications:
Experience working in the banking or financial sector
What we offer: You will have the opportunity to work in a dedicated team where we support and learn from each other, fostering a knowledge-sharing culture and most important, having fun together.
We offer a dynamic work environment with challenging and interesting projects, excellent development opportunities, and a strong sense of community. We are always striving to stay at the forefront of both technology and business development, and we hope you want to help shape the future of consumer loans with us. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
TF Bank AB (org.nr 556158-1041), https://group.tfbank.se/sv/
TF Bank Jobbnummer
9156448