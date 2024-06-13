Senior Software Engineer
2024-06-13
HCL
We are a $13+ billion global technology company, home to more than 224,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud, and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products.
HCLTech is a globally recognized leader in the Tech and IT industry, but we've never forgotten the startup mindset that got us here. We've always approached our work with an idea-first attitude because every one of our accomplishments-no matter how big or small-can be traced back to an idea's single spark.
We are hiring for Software Engineer with below mentioned skillsets
Job Description: Designing and developing end-to-end full stack java application
1. Developing & Deploying APIs, MicroServices,
2. Analyzing problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions
3. Implementing Kafka pipelines
4. Design, develop, deploy microservice architectures within the Google Cloud
5. SME in Full Stack - Java development
6. Integrate Solace messaging with other components of the technology stack, including microservices, APIs, databases, and external systems, using appropriate integration patterns and protocols.
7. Developing CI/CD pipelines using Jenkins for efficient build, test, and deployment automation
8. Client Meeting
9. Project Review Meeting
10. Requirement analysis
11. Support of existing application
12. Planning, PI planning
13. Scrums meeting
14. Sprint Planning
15. Retro Meetings
16. Backlog Refinement meeting
17. Research and Implement new tools and technology
18. Support team members, providing guidance on technical aspects and best practices.
19. Troubleshooting and monitoring micro services and pipelines ,Bug Fixing, Code Quality Validation, Peer reviewing
20. Meetings- Design discussion
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-13
E-post: sshivangi@hcl.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
HCL Address Room no. D-279/D-217, 2nd FloorBredgatan 11 (visa karta
)
252 25 HELSINGBORG Arbetsplats
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8747785