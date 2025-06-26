Senior Software Engineer - C# with .Net

Incluso AB / Datajobb / Västerås
2025-06-26


We are looking for a Software Engineer - C# with .Net for a global company in Västerås.
Start is in September 2025, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.


You will be part of a team working with our handheld device in robotics. The team develops the next generation programming interface for our customers, a cross-platform solution using the latest .NET techonologies. The work requires experience of .NET and C#. Together with the other members of the team, you strive to reach agreed targets and goals. In our R&D projects, we use a Lean-Agile approach with a global mindset.

Your background
• Experience of software development in C#, .NET, WPF, XAML
• Experience in asynchronus programming
• Experience in memory and performance profiling
• Experience from developing software for resource constraint platforms
• Some knowledge of windows system programming and configuration, HTML5/JavaScript and domain knowledge in Robotics.

This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Västerås. Start is in September, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso.

