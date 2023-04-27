Senior Software Developer
Cargotec Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-04-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cargotec Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Enköping
, Västerås
, Oxelösund
eller i hela Sverige
Bromma has a tradition of innovation. We improve future cargo handling with technological development in spreaders today. Our spreader innovations increase the safety and productivity of terminals around the world.
Making your next move count
Are you a motivated and talented Senior Software Developer with a passion for innovation and technology, then this role at Bromma could be the next step in your career!
Join the innovative team at Bromma and take the lead in the digitalization of the cargo handling industry as a Senior Software Developer in our Kista, Stockholm office.
At Bromma, we offer an inspiring international atmosphere where you can thrive and grow your career. You will work on the full diagnostic lifecycle, from machine to user interface, and develop software for our telematic units, which is a key component in Bromma's digitalization strategy.
Main tasks and responsibilities:
As a Senior Software Developer at Bromma, you will work closely with our R&D Cloud and Diagnostics team, in cooperation with internal stakeholders and external vendors. You will be responsible for the development and maintenance of Bromma's diagnostic and cloud platforms, including onboard diagnostics, prognostics, and telematics software.
Our team has taken a strategic decision to own our platforms and moved all source code in house. This gives you the opportunity to work with interesting and challenging technology, and develop your skills in all technologies included in full stack development. You will be a key contributor to Bromma's digitalization strategy, helping to shape the future of the cargo handling industry.
We are looking for a talented Senior Software Developer with a focus on cloud-backed development with experience in:
Linux and C++ or Java
DevOps, AWS, PostgreSQL or other DB
Knowledge in Spring Boot, Node.js
B.Sc degree or equivalent work experience
Fluent in Swedish or English, speaking and writing, is a requirement.
Search: Linux, "Backend Developer", "Software Developer", "Software Engineer", Embedded.
You will be part of:
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together.
With us, you will have the opportunity to realise your potential and become an important member of our global team.
More benefits:
We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package geared to boost health and wellbeing
All our employees are offered comprehensive Learning & Development opportunities, annual development plan and career progression opportunities
In most of our positions, you have flexible working hours and hybrid work (combination of remote work and on-site work)
At Cargotec, you will join a truly international working environment and support making global trade faster, smarter and more sustainable - smarter cargo flow for a better everyday.
Interested to join:
For further information please contact Joel Ek Kanslätt, Manager for R&D Cloud and Diagnostics by phone +46 70 200 04 58 or e-mail: joel.ek.kanslatt@bromma.com
.
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application by 22.05.2023.
Please note that the interview process may begin before the closing date of the job posting.
#LI-HYBRID
Bromma is part of Cargotec
Bromma is known worldwide for crane spreaders of exceptional reliability. In all, more than 14,000 crane spreaders and rotators have been put into service since the 1960's.
Close to 2,000 spreaders of all types are manufactured per year. In fact, anywhere you go, if you work where containers are transported, you're likely to see a Bromma spreader in action.
Bromma is the industries forerunner in digital innovations for smarter, safer, and more efficient terminal operations. www.bromma.com/smart-spreader
Bromma is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com
Apply now » Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cargotec Sweden AB
(org.nr 556014-5418), https://bromma.com/
Kronborgsgränd 23 (visa karta
)
164 46 KISTA Jobbnummer
7707628