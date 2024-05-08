Operational Purchaser - 1 year interim assignment
2024-05-08
What we are looking for
Profoto continues to grow, and we are now looking for a highly motivated Operational Purchaser to join our Planning & Purchasing Team. This position secures an efficient and well-functioning cooperation with Profoto's supplier base and 3PL warehouses. The Operational Purchaser will report to Global Planning Manager.
The Operational Purchaser's main targets are connected to improvements of the following KPIs:
Inventory value & inventory turnover
Stock quality (stock ageing, excess stock)
Availability & Stock out
This role works closely with Sales & Operations, Category Management and Project Management at Profoto's HQ in Sundbyberg.
Key responsibilities
The Operational Purchaser is responsible for the planning and inventory management for allocated suppliers, which supports the whole organization, as well as enables the availability of goods for the different warehouses including Profoto subsidiaries.
This role has the responsibility for:
Inventory planning
Placing purchase orders and follow up on deliveries
Registration of order confirmations and updating Purchase orders
Goods receiving
Follow up of supplier delivery performance
Reconciliation and approval of invoices
Requirements
As Operational Purchaser, at least 3-5 years of experience in purchasing/planning in supply chain is required. We expect you have a university degree in logistics, business administration or similar. Additionally, you have:
Experience working with ERP systems (inventory /purchasing modules)
Fluent in English, spoken and written
Professional skills of Microsoft Office, Excel in specific
Experience of IFS is a merit
Knowledge of Polish is a merit
Your profile
You like high pace work environment and enjoy networking cross functionally. As a person, you are a team player with integrity and great social skills. You have a genuine interest in growing in a purchasing role and have excellent communication skills. In addition, you have:
Excellent planning and analytical skills
Well organized and process orientated
Team player with strong sense of autonomy
Comfortable working cross-functional
Excited to work in a challenging and fast-paced work environment
Work well under pressure
Want to join Profoto - The Light Shaping Company?
If you feel you have what it takes to become the Operational Purchaser please send an application with your CV, personal letter, and education records from university and high school grades. Interviews will take place on a continuous basis, so apply today!
What we offer
Innovation has secured our position as the leading choice for the world's best photographers. So, our culture is creative, entrepreneurial, forward thinking and agile. That's why we're looking for the very best and the very brightest to help make us better. Talented and driven people who are keen to enter a growing and fast-paced environment where responsibility is given early.
We are committed to growth and we want our people to grow with us. To achieve this we offer an ambitious, high quality and demanding culture where we value to have fun together as we build a world class company with a premium brand. We strongly believe and therefore offer our employees freedom and trust, coaching leadership and strong individual development.
Do you want to join a growing organization that provides world-class products to the world's best image creators? Would you like to be a part of a professional and high achieving team in supply chain? Then perhaps, this is your new challenge! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-06
Meet a Groups kund
