Professor (fully tenured) in process optimization of woody raw materials
Faculty of Forest Sciences
Department of Forest Biomaterials and Technology
The Department of Forest Biomaterials and Technology (SBT) at SLU consists of approximately fifty employees (of which approx. 3/4 are located in Umeå and approx. 1/4 are located in Uppsala) and four departments (Forest Technology, Wood Science, Biomass Technology and Chemistry, and BTC Biomass Technology Centre). The department currently has research with a focus on forest technology, logistics, wood science, wood technology and technical biomaterials sciences.
Subject Area
The subject area for the position is technical biomaterial sciences with focus on biomass from forestry and forest industry.
The research shall focus on properties, design, and process optimization of woody raw materials in order to develop sustainable methods and processes that promote the efficient use of these valuable resources.
The focus will be on applications outside of sawmills and traditional pulp processes.
The research extends all the way from the molecular level up to the pilot plant level.
Duties
The research can include:
• initial processing of biomass aimed at broadening the raw material base and developing more efficient processes.
• characterization of biomass and the effect of initial processing, using analytical methods.
• chemical/biochemical, thermal and/or mechanical processes.
Within the subject area for the position, the professor is expected to:
• act in accordance with the vision, goals and basic values of SLU,
• contribute to the strategic development of the department and the faculty,
• develop and lead an internationally successful environment for research,
• publish scientific articles in international journals with peer-review,
• apply for external funding in competition at national and international level,
• supervise PhD students and postdocs,
• lead, develop and participate in teaching and supervision of students at all levels,
• collaborate with researchers within the department, the faculty, the Biomass Technology Centre and other parts of SLU, as well as nationally and internationally,
• collaborate and develop regional, national and international networks with the society at large,
• disseminate research findings, and
• perform administrative duties within the department, the faculty and the university.
Non Swedish-speaking staff members are expected to, within four years of first being employed, have sufficient knowledge of Swedish/Scandinavian to understand information in Swedish. The department will provide support with language learning.
Qualifications
The applicant must:
• have a doctoral degree in a subject area relevant for the position,
• be scientifically skilled within the subject area for this position,
• be pedagogically skilled,
• demonstrated leadership skills, and
• have good knowledge of English.
Assessment criteria
Assessment criteria for appointment will primarily be based on the degree to which the applicant possesses the required qualifications specified for the position.
The assessment of scientific skills will consider:
• completed research activities and ongoing research within the subject area,
• future research vision within the subject,
• ability to independently initiate, lead and develop innovative research within the subject area,
• ability to attract external funding in competition, and
• ability to supervise and examine at doctoral level and supervise Postdocs.
The assessment of pedagogic skills will consider the ability to:
• plan, conduct and evaluate their own teaching,
• supervise and examine undergraduate and master level students,
• convey and implement their pedagogical vision, and
• integrate up-to-date research and scientific approaches into teaching.
Furthermore, the assessment will consider the applicant's degree of skills in:
• leading, developing and managing units and staff,
• communicate and collaborate,
• interacting with relevant stakeholders and society, and
• dissemination of information on research and development projects.
The position will be offered to the person who, after a qualitative overall assessment, is assessed to be most suitable to carry out and develop the above-mentioned duties and to contribute to the positive development of the organization.
Application deadline:
2024-08-21
Place of work:
Umeå
Extent:
100%
Form of employment:
Permanent employment
Starting date:
By agreement.
Application:
It is desirable that the application is written in English, as the applications will be assessed by experts both in Sweden and abroad.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
