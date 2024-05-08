Labor Manager
FoodVentures has launched in the Nordics with its first project in Sweden, and now we are looking for individuals who want to join us on our journey of growth! Are you an inspiring leader with the ability to navigate growth? Then you might be the one we are looking for as the Labor Manager for FoodVentures in Frövi!
Job Title: Labor Manager
Location: Tjärdalsvägen 6, Frövi, Sweden
Job Description: As the Labor Manager of our state-of-the-art greenhouse facility, you will play a pivotal role in orchestrating the efficient functioning of our labor force to ensure optimal productivity and quality in tomato cultivation. You will be tasked with devising comprehensive plans for labor allocation and overseeing the execution of all greenhouse activities. Your responsibilities will include estimating labor requirements, creating daily, weekly, and monthly schedules, and ensuring adherence to high-quality standards. Collaborating closely with the Chief Agronomist, you will ensure the seamless coordination of labor activities with other greenhouse operations.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop and implement short and long-term labor plans to meet production targets.
• Manage the labor force, including recruitment, training, and performance evaluation.
• Monitor and analyze labor data to identify areas for improvement and optimization.
• Ensure compliance with hygiene regulations and company policies.
• Collaborate with the Technical Head to address any technical issues affecting labor efficiency.
• Foster a culture of excellence, motivation, and teamwork among greenhouse workers.
• Maintain accurate records of labor activities and report on key performance metrics.
• Act as a liaison between the labor force and management, addressing any concerns or issues promptly.
Requirements:
• Proven experience in business operations and process management, preferably within greenhouse agriculture.
• Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to effectively lead and motivate teams.
• Exceptional organizational abilities, with a keen eye for detail and a proactive approach to problem-solving.
• Familiarity with greenhouse operations and a solid understanding of agricultural processes.
• Demonstrated leadership experience, with the ability to inspire and empower team members.
• Proficiency in both Swedish and English is highly desirable.
• Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and work schedules as needed.
If you are passionate about driving operational excellence in a dynamic and innovative environment, we invite you to join our team as a Labor Manager and contribute to the success of our high-tech greenhouse venture.
To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter outlining your relevant experience and why you are the ideal candidate for this position to Linda@foodventures.eu
Note: We kindly request that recruitment agencies and sales representatives refrain from contacting us regarding this advertisement. We handle all recruitment processes internally and do not currently require external assistance. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.
About FoodVentures: We are convinced that we have proven solutions to sustainably produce fresh and tasty food. The key to meeting the growing demand for food lies not only in increasing production but also in minimizing our environmental impact.
By embracing nature and innovation, we advocate for a transition to plant-based diets and a global adoption of modern agricultural methods (CEA), located close to major cities where consumers need it the most.
The CEA industry has evolved in the Netherlands over the past 100 years, which is something to be very proud of, but also something to carry forward to the rest of the world. It is our mission to lead the way in this transformative journey, from the Netherlands to the rest of the world. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
