Senior Software Developer - Analytics & Platform Test
2025-08-28
Are you a seasoned software developer who thrives on ensuring robust systems and improving development efficiency? Do you have a keen interest in coding within distributed systems? Perhaps it's time for a new challenge within one of the region's leading technology companies? If so, we have an exciting opportunity that combines all of your passions! We are now looking for a skilled software engineer to join our Tools Development team for Video Analytics, focusing on backend development and DevOps practices.
Who is your future team?
Introducing our talented team of software engineers! Our team is dedicated to developing and maintaining cutting-edge software solutions for Video Analytics, with a strong focus on backend development and DevOps practices. We are a collaborative group of professionals who work closely with cross-functional teams, fostering a strong and seamless partnership.
What will you do as a software engineer?
Your task will be to design, develop, and maintain tools that enable efficient storage and data collection for analytics development. This includes working with Kubernetes to manage containerized applications, Python to develop solutions and tools, GitHub to manage code repositories and to automate CI/CD pipelines. You will collaborate closely with our analytics development teams to understand their needs and develop tools that meet those needs.
Who are we looking for?
As a seasoned software development professional, we expect you to have a genuine passion for coding and a proven ability to navigate and evolve complex systems. This includes balancing short-term needs with a long-term vision for maintainability and growth. On a personal level, we're looking for someone who is curious, driven, and deeply interested in software development. A team player with a respectful attitude towards colleagues is essential. Key qualifications include:
* Strong coding skills using Python
* Extensive experience with web technologies, APIs, and distributed systems
* Solid understanding of database systems (NoSQL) and messaging queues
* Hands-on experience with containerization and orchestration technologies (Kubernetes)
* Commitment to producing quality code and comprehensive tests
* Understanding of DevOps practices and CI/CD pipelines
* Experience with NodeJS, TypeScript, Golang, GraphQL, and other relevant technologies
Highly valued qualifications include:
* Experience with MongoDB and React
* Experience with Analytics and Machine Learning (nice to have)
As a member of our Tools Development team for Video Analytics, you will be working on developing and maintaining tools and platforms that support the development and deployment of video analytics applications. You will have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies and collaborate with other engaged professionals.
Who Will Be Your Manager?
As a manager and leader, my most important task is to make sure that you and your team members are enabled to be successful. Failing is an important part of what we do, but we fail fast, and we learn from it so we can improve and be even more successful. But beyond just achieving goals, I care about your well-being and happiness at work. I believe that when you feel good, you do your best work, and I strive to create a positive and enjoyable workplace culture where we can have fun and celebrate our successes together. My door is always open, and I'm here to listen and support you every step of the way.
What Axis has to offer
One of our greatest assets is our focus on collaboration. We also know that good ideas can come anytime and anywhere and therefore we encourage everyone to contribute and be innovative. If you are a person who likes to make a difference, you will feel right at home with us!
The well-being of the employees is essential to us. We work actively with our culture where team spirit, equal opportunities for all and having fun are central parts. We want you to enjoy working with us! Therefore, we offer great benefits, e.g., flexible working hours, Friday cake, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances, your very own Axis bicycle - just to name a few.
Ready to Act?
Do you want to join our team? Apply today, we evaluate applications continuously. However, keep in mind that feedback response times may be slower than usual because of the summer vacation period.
