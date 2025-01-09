Senior Site & Reliability Engineer
Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development centre in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).
Job description:
Work in a cross functional team working with Reliability as Expertise in a product or a product area.
Apply Reliability engineering practices with support from SRE governance teams.
Ensure delivery quality and supply KPI reporting.
Collaborate closely within product teams to ensure predictable operations and minimal disruptions to Production.
Technical analysis, troubleshooting of complex issues/Incidents in production.
Improve monitoring performance by focusing on preventive measures.
Work together in a cross-functional product team to monitor, manage, and resolve issues of the supported applications
Continuous improvement on proactive monitoring, housekeeping automation to proactively detect and avoid incidents.
Ensure environment stability and reliability.
Automate processes impacting, development and production, leveraging tools and building scripted solutions.
Skills:
5+ years of experience in Site Reliability Engineering, maintenance & operations and/or development.
Strong working experience in DevOps practices (CI/CD etc.).
Experience within solutions architecture and how to fast pinpoint causes of issues.
Experience from ITIL support processes and ITSM tools (e.g., ServiceNow) in a microservices context.
Experience in monitoring tools (Splunk, Grafana etc.).
Understanding of performance engineering (Application Reliability).
Experience in building CI/CD workflows using GitHub Actions.
Knowledge of Azure DevOps and/or other cloud environments is nice to have.
Experience in provisioning Infra resources leveraging Infra as Code (Terraform / Ansible).
A passion for problem solving with strong analytical capabilities.
Experience working through SRE Metrics such as SLI, SLO and Error Budget.
Experience with managed cloud Kubernetes services (e.g. AKS, GKE).
