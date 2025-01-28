Senior Scientist in Flow Cytometry at AstraZeneca
TNG Group AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2025-01-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
Join AstraZeneca in Gothenburg as a Flow Cytometry Senior Scientist in the MPS team to drive innovative drug discovery
Do you have experience in flow cytometry and versatile knowledge in cell culture, and are you eager to apply your expertise in a company that accelerates innovative science to turn ideas into life-changing medicines? Join the Microphysiological Systems (MPS) team at AstraZeneca in Göteborg and contribute to the discovery of future preclinical models that support the development of new medications for Cardiovascular, Renal, and Metabolic (CVRM) diseases!
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
At AstraZeneca, we follow the science to explore and innovate. We are unlocking the power of what science can do, working towards treating, preventing, modifying and even curing some of the world 's most complex diseases. If you 're driven by curiosity and courage, inspired by the possibility of doing things that have never been done before, this is the place for you.
This is a one-year consultant assignment, expected to start on April 1st, with the possibility of an earlier start. You will be employed by TNG during the assignment period.
Your Responsibilities
You will execute and provide input into the practical delivery of MPS studies while also serving as a flow cytometry (FACS) scientist. You will support the development, characterisation, and optimisation of advanced cell models and flow cytometry-based assays. We'll look to you as an expert in cell and molecular biology techniques, and you will independently carry out various downstream in-vitro analytical methods.
Responsibilities include:
• Develop and execute flow cytometry-based assays for cell characterisation and functional analysis including panel design.
• Take part in the design, conduct, interpretation, and reporting of studies with advanced cell models and MPS.
• Carry out various downstream analyses from cell culture samples with versatile in-vitro analytical methods such as, but not limited to, ELISA, qPCR, staining, and imaging.
• Join further model development activities to support drug projects with MPS and flow cytometry data for resolving mechanisms of action, target identification, and candidate drug evaluation.
• Effectively communicate and collaborate across the Early CVRM department and with key stakeholders in other functions.
The Bigger Picture
This role is based in the MPS team at the Early CVRM department in our dynamic R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden. The MPS team establishes and applies state-of-the-art MPS platforms to support the CVRM portfolio with emerging therapeutic area needs and new drug modalities. Our mission is to improve translatability from in vitro models to humans and accelerate drug discovery and development
Our Expectations
Essential for the role:
• Master's degree + 4 years of relevant experience.
• Background in Pharmacy, Biology, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Medical Biosciences, Bioengineering, or similar.
• Proficiency in flow cytometry, including assay development, troubleshooting, and data interpretation.
• Strong hands-on cell culture experience.
• Versatile in-vitro analytical methods (e.g., qPCR, staining and high-content imaging, plate-based assays such as ELISAs).
• Independent study design, laboratory work, and data analysis.
• Data visualization and statistical analysis.
• Strong interpersonal and communication skills in English, both verbal and written.
• Strong ability to engage and collaborate across boundaries with a problem-solving attitude and focus on delivery.
Interested?
This is a staffing assignment which means that you are employed by TNG, but work for one of our customers. If you are interested in this position, apply right now! The selection process is ongoing and the position can be filled before the last apply-date. If you have any questions, please contact the recruiter. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Researcher
Amanda Alwan 0700231772 Jobbnummer
9129689