Senior Scientist Immuno-oncology and Pipeline Development
2025-07-30
About Asgard Therapeutics
Asgard Therapeutics is a privately held biotech company pioneering in vivo direct cell reprogramming for cancer immunotherapy, backed by Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc., RV Invest, Novo Holdings, Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, and Industrifonden. Our lead candidate, AT-108, is a first-in-class gene therapy that reprograms tumor cells into antigen-presenting dendritic cells (cDC1), triggering a personalized and potent anti-tumor immune response.
Position overview
The ideal Senior Scientist Immuno-oncology and Pipeline Development candidate will have a background with expertise in in vivo research and non-viral-based delivery studies. The role will involve executing in vitro and in vivo experiments to support the development of the lead and pipeline programs. Strong interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills are required. Experimental rigor, scientific curiosity, and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment, adapting to evolving priorities, are a must.
Key responsibilities
Design, plan, and perform in vitro and in vivo experiments to support the development of Asgard's lead and pipeline programs.
Establish, optimize, and document relevant methods, protocols, and SOPs to support experimental activities.
Serve as internal point of contact for interactions with CDMOs, consultants, and potential collaborators.
Collect, analyze, and document experimental data in a timely and accurate manner.
Communicate results and strategic insights effectively to the R&D and executive leadership team.
Train, mentor, and supervise junior team members as required.
Qualifications:
PhD degree in Immunology, Cancer Biology, Biomedicine, or a related life science discipline.
Hands-on experience with in vivo mouse work in an academic or industry setting.
Basic understanding of cancer immunotherapies is critical, knowledge of dendritic cell and T cell biology is a plus.
Experience in tumor biology-related in vitro assays, including multi-color flow cytometry for ELISpot and T-cell cytotoxicity assays.
Experience in RNA biology and development of RNA-based gene therapy vectors, molecular cloning, vector production, encapsulation in nanoparticles, and in vivo delivery is a plus.
Felasa B or equivalent animal handling certification is required.
Strong organizational skills and ability to work in a team-oriented environment.
Good written and verbal communication skills in English.
Literature
Ascic E, at al. In vivo dendritic cell reprogramming for cancer immunotherapy. Science 386, eadn9083 (2024). DOI:10.1126/science.adn9083
Zimmermannova O, et al. Restoring Tumor Immunogenicity with Dendritic Cell Reprogramming. Science Immunology 8, eadd4817 (2023). DOI: 10.1126/sciimmunol.add4817
Application:
Please email your CV, cover letter and contact information for two references to careers@asgardthx.com
Asgard will review applications on a rolling basis and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-29
https://www.asgardthx.com/
