Senior Scientist
2025-09-01
The Machine Directorate at the European Spallation Source (ESS) in Lund, Sweden, invites applications for a Senior Scientist.
Description of directorate/division
The ESS Target Division is part of the ESS Operations & Machine Directorate with responsibility to design, develop, procure, install, commission and test the systems needed to convert the energetic proton beam coming from the accelerator to neutron beams that are utilized for experiments. The first step in this process is production of high energy neutrons through a spallation process involving the proton beam interaction with a tungsten target. The fast, high energy neutrons that are released in the spallation process are slowed down to the energies that are suitable for different types of experiments at ESS, and then delivered to the instruments through beam ports. Key features of the target station are the target itself, the neutron moderator and reflector system, and the neutron beam-extraction system.
Description of main responsibilities
Support the target station projects, as a senior expert in materials engineering. Supervision of Ph.D and M.Sc. thesis, which is needed for resolving key materials issues for the construction of the ESS target station.
Qualifications
More than 10 years of research records in metallurgical science. Experience of working in an international environment is essential. Excellent oral and written English skills are a prerequisite; knowledge of other European languages would be an advantage.
Our work environment is characterised by fast growth, high rate of work, and an international atmosphere with highly academic personnel. You must therefore enjoy the diversity of such and have a personality suited for the challenges it holds. In this growing organisation you will have the possibility to take part in developing new routines and processes. Our work environment is exciting and forward thinking and relies heavily on personal initiative.
What ESS can offer
At ESS we offer people with talent and passion a unique opportunity to be involved in the development and building of a world leading facility for materials research. Besides attractive employment and relocation conditions, the flexibility to balance work life with private life and good opportunities to further enhance your skills; you will also enjoy being part of an organisational culture that promotes and supports internal career growth. We pride ourselves in having successful collaboration across different functions, and as the facility continues to grow we will keep nurturing the international and vibrant environment welcoming people from all across the world.
Duration & Location
Permanent, full-time position with a 6 month probationary period. Your work place will be located in Lund, Sweden.
Application & Contact
Please provide your curriculum vitae and cover letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please note we only accept applications via the ESS website.
