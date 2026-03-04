Senior SAP Digital Manufacturing Solution Consultant
2026-03-04
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an SAP Solution Consultant with a focus on SAP Digital Manufacturing (SAP DM). In this assignment you will configure and optimize business processes, design and support integrations, and ensure the solution follows platform best practices. You will collaborate closely with business stakeholders to translate needs into effective, scalable SAP DM solutions.
Job DescriptionConfigure and optimize business processes across multiple platforms
Provide functional expertise and support for integrations and custom developments
Ensure solutions align with standard platform capabilities and best practices
Work closely with business teams to translate requirements into effective solutions
Document processes, decisions, and solution designs clearly and consistently
Requirements8+ years of SAP experience (documented)
Knowledge of SAP DM (SAP Digital Manufacturing)
Hands-on experience with Tosca
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills
Solid documentation skills
Application
