Senior Sales Manager - Commercial Banking
Hsbc Continental Europe Bank, Sweden Filial / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-28
Global Payment Solutions - GCB4 Senior Sales Manager - Commercial Banking - Sweden
Global Payment Solutions (GPS) is one of HSBC's global product lines generating over 10% of Group revenues. Supporting Commercial Banking (CMB) and Global Banking and Markets (GBM), our business is made up of almost 10,000 people in more than 60 countries, and is uniquely positioned to help clients make and receive payments, across borders and regulations, in multiple currencies. Our expertise in this area has been recognised by the industry's most prominent publications as the best global cash manager for corporate and financial institutions in consecutive years.
Within the Sweden Branch, the role of the Senior Sales Manager is to achieve revenue for the Group by originating leads, building and maintaining strategic relationships with new and existing clients in order to identify and sell innovative cash management solutions internationally.
Key elements of the role:
• To maintain and enhance existing revenue streams and develop new revenue streams by identifying and selling innovative GPS solutions, thus maximizing commercial profitability and relationship depth.
• To be recognized as a cash management specialist with an ability to display competent knowledge of relevant products and services within the jobholders area of responsibility.
• To act as a lead sales representative on opportunities with key clients and/or deals
• Through regular client dialogues,originating leads, building and maintaining relationships with new and existing clients.
• Maintain and enhance the image of HSBC through the planning and execution of conferences, industry sector days, internal and external client road shows and active participation in industry associations
• Support development, direction and delivery of strategic initiatives
• Deliver fair outcomes for our customers and ensure own conduct maintains the orderly and transparent operation of financial markets
• Consistently role model the sales manager competencies; providing guidance and coaching to other sales managers and team members where necessary
• Geographical scope are Nordics Headquartered Companies with a strong focus on leveraging the global HSBC network
To be successful in this role you should meet the following requirements:
Previous knowledge and experience:
§ Extensive experience of global cash management techniques, market, competitive environment, trends and regulatory environment
§ Detailed knowledge of day to day workings of a Corporate Treasury environment
§ Foreign exchange, Payments including Corporate Cards, Global Liquidity Solutions, Collections
§ Proven sales record with demonstrable evidence of successful selling of large/complex transactions to major customers
§ Relationship Management of major client relationships
§ Dealing with customers at senior executive level
b) Qualifications and/or training courses (preferred but not essential)
§ Association of Corporate Treasurers International Certificate in Cash Management
§ Association of the Chartered Institute of Bankers or other recognised professional qualification
c) Managerial, Technical and Interpersonal skills:
§ Ability to communicate at all levels of senior and executive management both within the HSBC Group, and at senior levels in customer organisations (Treasurer, Financial Director, and CFO).
§ Excellent GPS and consultancy skills
§ Strong commercial orientation combined with a customer driven approach
§ High level of oral and written communication skills
§ Fluent in English (oral and written)
§ Additional languages are of benefit
§ Willingness to travel and work flexible hours
§ Time management and organisational skills
§ Negotiation skills
§ Data analytical skills
The base location of this role is Stockholm/Sweden, flexible working options are available, however candidates need to be able to travel to client meetings across the region frequently, within Covid guidelines.
As a business operating in markets all around the world, we believe diversity brings benefits for our customers, our business and our people. This is why HSBC is committed to being an inclusive employer and encourages applications from all suitably qualified applicants irrespective of ethnicity, religion, age, physical or mental disability/long term health condition, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information (including characteristics and testing), military and veteran status, and any other characteristic protected by local law in the jurisdictions in which we operate. Within the work place you will have access to various employee resource groups which aim to promote and achieve a healthy work / life balance and support our diversity ambitions. HSBC has in place processes in order to avoid nepotism, which means to avoid creating circumstances in which the appearance or possibility of conflicts of interest may exist within the hiring process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-28
