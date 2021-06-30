Senior Sales Executive - Sweden - Voyado AB - Säljarjobb i Stockholm
Senior Sales Executive - Sweden
Voyado AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm
2021-06-30
If you have a passion for building long-term relationships with customers, experience selling SaaS products and perhaps even an understanding of the new digital landscape in retail - you might be our new Senior Sales Executive!
Voyado is a fast-growing company that operates and develops a data-driven SaaS platform within Marketing Automation, CRM and Loyalty. Voyado is the leading tool for retail and e-commerce companies that want to personalize communication and customer experiences. We have for several years been the go-to solution in the Nordic market and are now growing rapidly in new markets such as Benelux and UK.
Want to get a feel for who we are? Check out our website (https://careers.voyado.com/jobs/www.voyado.com), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/voyado_official/) & LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/voyadoab/?originalSubdomain=se)!
About the role
As our Senior Sales Executive, you will work to create new business opportunities and will be responsible for the entire sales process; from strategic planning to sales, contract negotiation and follow-up. You will mainly focus on the larger customers within the Swedish market. Which requires a great deal of responsibility that gives room for own initiatives. By attending industry days and trade shows you also work long-term to build and increase Voyado's visibility.
You will belong to our National Sales team in Stockholm that has a fun spirit and work in an environment characterized by entrepreneurial atmosphere and a high tempo. You will also have a close collaboration to both our internal marketing and partner department as well as external partners in the Nordics.
With Voyado you will sell the leading and most user-friendly cloud-based loyalty platform on the market to primarily retailers, e-commerce companies and brands. Your main point of contacts are C-levels and managers within marketing, CRM, e-commerce and IT.
Your responsibilities
Establish new business opportunities in Sweden.
Create, develop and maintain business relationships with customers and partners
Present, introduce and demo Voyado
Responsible for the entire sales process from first contact to contract, often for larger customers
Professional and relationship-creating customer service that strengthens the company's business. You also ensure that customers grow with Voyado
So, who are you?
Voyado is an innovative tech company where we are driven by passion and commitment. To succeed and thrive in the role as Senior Sales Executive, it is important that you are inspiring, fearless and engaging as a person. You have an entrepreneurial spirit, enjoy a varied challenging job and like to get results. Furthermore you understand customer needs and show solutions based on that.
Skills & Background:
Experience in international sales and complex selling with multiple stakeholders
Experience in selling SaaS or other technical solutions
Preferred experience from and interest in retail, e-commerce, CRM or digital marketing
What we offer
You will be on an extremely exciting journey to be involved in redesigning the market for personalized customer experiences. We want to make our product Europe's leading loyalty system in retail and e-commerce, and together with our customers we are well on our way. We are extremely dedicated to the task, but at the same time we ensure that everyone is doing well at work. You will have plenty of room to grow in a creative work environment where personal development is as obvious as high competence. You get to work with some of Sweden's strongest brands that use Voyado as a platform for their loyalty work, and your everyday life has elements of collaboration with both customer and delivery teams.
Ready to join the team?
Lovely! Applying is super easy. Use your LinkedIn profile (or upload a resume) and answer a few click-in questions (no data entry, we promise). We 'd love to get to know you and understand what makes you tick, so write a few lines about what you enjoy about your role and what would be an exciting challenge for you going forward. We are eager to get to know you and what you love to do, so be yourself and let that shine through in your application!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-17
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Voyado AB
Jobbnummer
5837732
Sökord
