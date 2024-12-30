Senior Researcher
2024-12-30
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity
Are you passionate about driving technological innovation and shaping the future of communication networks, including the next frontier of 6G technology? Join Ericsson, a global leader with a rich legacy of pioneering research and development in wireless communication. We are seeking a talented and motivated researcher to join our dynamic team at Ericsson Research, where you will have the unique opportunity to contribute to the cutting-edge advancements in 6G and beyond, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of telecommunications. At Ericsson Research, our responsibility is to drive innovation and provide thought leadership in technology, ensuring that Ericsson remains at the forefront of the industry, particularly in the upcoming era of 6G. If you are eager to make a meaningful impact in the world of telecommunications, specifically in the realm of 6G research, we invite you to be part of our journey towards a connected and intelligent future.
As a 6G researcher at Ericsson, you will be at the forefront of developing and shaping the next generation of wireless communication technology. You will play a critical role in advancing 6G concepts within the physical layer, contributing to innovation, standardization, simulations, product concepts and fostering cooperation both internally and externally.
