Senior Research Scientist High-throughput synthesis
Hays AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-07-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hays AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Stenungsund
, Vara
eller i hela Sverige
Senior Research Scientist - High-throughput synthesis - Consultancy role for AstraZeneca
Do you have organic synthesis expertise? Are you interested in becoming part of an impactful team, passionate for science and technology, and focusing on chemistry automation to accelerate drug discovery? Would you like to become part of a company where we are committed to lifelong learning, growth, and development? This might be your next challenge!
We are looking for an Organic Chemist who will play an important part in our interdisciplinary team, implementing state-of-the-art chemistry automation technologies for the high-throughput synthesis of new molecules for projects.
Join our team at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg, Sweden. Thrive in a place where the brightest and most curious minds seamlessly come together in our inclusive environment.
What you will do:
By using chemistry automation technologies, you will contribute to the optimisation and synthesis of libraries of screening compounds (including traditional small molecules and small molecules degraders) on nanomol and micromol scale to progress projects. You will collaborate with experts in a variety of disciplines, including medicinal chemistry and artificial intelligence, to maximise the impact of our capabilities. You will contribute to the evaluation and development of automation-friendly synthetic methods to access optimal synthetic pathways for the synthesis of desired libraries and make a significant contribution to the team delivery.
You will have access to the best internal and external science and enhance business reputation internally and externally through peer-reviewed publications and oral/poster presentations.
Requirements:
• You're a chemist with a track record of applying innovative chemistry solutions, with resulting impact on project delivery.
• Ph.D. in organic chemistry, or a Master degree in chemistry with minimum of 5 years' experience in synthetic organic chemistry
• Experience of planning and executing chemistry experiments in parallel and adapting existing protocols to new applications
• Expertise in organic synthesis, retrosynthesis, compound route design, purification, and analytical chemistry
• Experience in chemistry automation and plate chemistry would be desirable
The successful candidate should encourage innovation and be motivated to work effectively in a team having strong communication and collaboration skills. The ideal candidate should demonstrate ability to work across scientific fields, possess a curious mind and a long-term commitment to advancing chemistry automation as an innovative tool in drug discovery.
Why AstraZeneca Gothenburg?
With more than 2,800 employees from more than 70 different countries, our vibrant Gothenburg site is a truly inspiring place to work. Here, the history and future of scientific breakthrough come together. We believe that the diversity of our people is crucial to bringing new discoveries to life. Thrive in a place where the brightest and most curious minds seamlessly come together in our inclusive environment.
So, what's next? If this sounds like your next challenge - welcome to apply today! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-26
E-post: Hays.82650.3101@haysse.aplitrak.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "900804". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hays AB
(org.nr 556640-6103) Arbetsplats
Hays Kontakt
Linnea Killander linnea.killander1@hays.com +46 8 588 043 00 Jobbnummer
8802738