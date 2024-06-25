Senior Research Scientist for Power Electronics
2024-06-25
Innovation is the heart of Hitachi Energy and our research centers are the backbone. Join us if you have outstanding scientific or technical expertise as well as drive and passion. Through your research projects you will become part of company-wide community that will shape and help you to develop your career into a technical or managerial leader. Prior knowledge about power systems is welcome, but it is not a requirement.
For our research center in Sweden, we are looking for a research scientist with expertise in the area of Power Electronics. You will work in dynamic, motivated, and creative teams with a wide range of experience and competence and with access to highly advanced laboratory facilities.
Your Responsibilities
Identify technical requirements and drive innovation within the area of future sustainable energy
Develop and provide solutions for technical challenges in R&D projects
Conduct laboratory tests, analyze data, and improve/optimize to demonstrate feasibility of new concepts
Lead R&D projects or work-packages with a structured working style, target-oriented strategy, and effective leadership
Create ideas and proposals for R&D projects within the domain of energy systems
Interact and actively communicate with team members, customers, suppliers, as well as collaborators in partner companies and universities
Deliver results in the form of software, hardware, technical reports, patent applications, scientific papers, and presentations
Build a network in the company and actively share your knowledge and expertise
Your Requirements
You have a PhD in Electrical Engineering specializing in power electronics, or a comparable master's degree combined working experience
Experience of PE converter/controller design, and hardware implementation
It is beneficial if you have knowledge and experience using multiple technical disciplines in specialized areas such as (not limited to) energy storage, machine-learning
We consider it to be an advantage if you have previous experience of leading R&D projects
You have a curious mindset and can easily adapt to new challenges. You have excellent communication skills and team player attitude
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Welcome to apply by August 11, 2024.
Recruiting Manager Nan Chen, nan.chen@hitachienergy.com
