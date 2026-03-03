Senior Research Scientist - Genome Engineering
2026-03-03
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Senior Research Scientist - Genome Engineering for one of our clients.
Senior Research Scientist - Genome Engineering
Imagine a future where a diagnosis of a severe genetic disease is no longer terrifying because effective medicines can cure them. At xx we are turning this vision into reality through pioneering work in genome editing and precision medicine. Join us in this effort!
Our Genome Engineering Team in Gothenburg, Sweden focuses on developing treatment for Rare Diseases. We continually push the boundaries of science to expand the limits of scientific research to better understand rare diseases, discover new life-changing treatments and deliver medicines to patients.
As a Senior Research Scientist, you will be a key member of the Genome Engineering Department. You will join our international team that develops novel genome engineering technologies and applies these breakthroughs to generate innovative gene therapies. We provide a stimulating environment with state-of-the-art facilities where you can transform cutting-edge genome engineering tools into effective and safe medicines.
What will you do:
In this laboratory-based role, you will leverage your scientific expertise in genome engineering and innovative thinking to develop novel tools and applications that can lead to breakthrough therapies. As a key member of cross-functional project teams, you will develop and evaluate genome editing strategies for specific disease projects.
Accountabilities will include innovative optimization of genome engineering technologies to facilitate effective gene editing in target cell & tissue types, developing relevant assays, analysing gene editing outcomes, documenting, interpreting, and communicating results to appropriate partners.
Desirable for the role:
• Experience working with lentiviral vector for engineering cell models * Experience with using liquid handling instruments * Experience with optimizing genome editing technologies (construct design, gRNA optimization, delivery) or equivalent protein engineering expertise
Your accountabilities will include:
• Designing and evaluating therapeutic genome editing strategies for specific disease indications * Optimization of genome engineering technologies to facilitate effective gene editing in target cell & tissue types * Developing and routinely running appropriate assays for evaluating gene editing outcomes * Documenting, interpreting and communicating results to stakeholders and partners
Other Information :
Location: Göteborg
Start date: 2026-04-15
End date: 2027-04-15
Application Deadline: 2026-04-11
