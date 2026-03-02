Senior Research Engineer, Sunresin
2026-03-02
Sunresin is a newly established subsidiary of a leading global manufacturer of chromatography resins, now building its European hub in Uppsala, Sweden. The site brings together research, development, and production of agarose-based chromatography resins and affinity ligands, supported by a strong multinational group.
The lab at the Sunresin Uppsala site is starting to take form and most things are coming into place. Therefore, they are looking for a Research engineer to join the team.
The Role
As a Research Engineer, you will strengthen the analytical team at the new Uppsala site. In this role, you will contribute hands-on in the laboratory in close collaboration with research and development, with a primary focus on supporting the development of protein purification processes and chromatography media. As Sunresin at Uppsala is in a start-up phase the role will evolve as Sunresin grows and it is a good fit for someone who likes taking on new responsibilities without losing structure or direction.
Your responsibilities will include implementing and validating immunoassays, as well as establishing and performing other analytical methods.
Duties & Responsibilities
Implement and validate immunoassays, primarily ELISA.
Perform and optimize electrophoresis-based methods.
Support protein purification process development through analytical characterization.
Conduct protein identification, quantification, and activity assays.
Perform HPLC and other relevant analytical techniques.
Document and ensure quality compliance according to applicable standards.
Collaborate cross-functionally with resin chemistry, ligand development, and production teams.
The company is located in Uppsala Business Park, and you will be part of a growing team.
Your Profile
You hold a degree in Biotechnology, Chemistry, Biochemistry, or a related field, and have hands-on laboratory experience in protein analytics.
You have demonstrated experience in:
Independently implementing and validating ELISA methods.
Working with electrophoresis techniques.
Applying protein analytical methods such as HPLC, activity assays, and quantification methods.
As a person, you are structured, analytical, and curious. You thrive in a hands-on role that combines laboratory work with problem-solving and cross-functional collaboration. You are comfortable in a growing organization where processes and structures are still evolving. This role suits someone who remains confident even when not all the answers are in place, you take ownership of your work and collaborate closely with colleagues to find the right way forward.
You are fluent in English; Swedish is considered an advantage.
Application
Please send in your application no later than the 13 March. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to recruiter Hanna Peterson at SallyQ - phone: +46 (0)73-940 57 98 or email: hanna.peterson@sallyq.se
About Sunresin
Sunresin is a newly established Swedish subsidiary of a leading global manufacturer of chromatography resins, with annual revenues exceeding $360M. The company has a long-standing reputation for delivering high-quality solutions that enable the purification of biopharmaceuticals worldwide. The Uppsala site marks a strategic expansion, serving as the European hub for the development and production of agarose-based chromatography resins and affinity ligands. They are now building a high-performing team that combines research, development, and manufacturing capabilities under one roof. The site will play a central role in advancing resin chemistry, ligand development, and operational excellence, contributing to the global supply of critical materials for biopharmaceutical purification. Backed by the strength of a multinational group and driven by innovation at the local level, we are creating an environment where expertise, collaboration, and growth go hand in hand. Our mission is to provide cutting-edge purification technologies that support the development of life-saving therapies worldwide. Så ansöker du
