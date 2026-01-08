Senior RAM Engineer - 505276
Alstom Transport AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Stockholm
, Botkyrka
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be our future Senior RAM Engineer located in Stockholm, Sweden?
Your future role
Working with railway signalling has never been more exciting than now. The new European standard, ERTMS is on its way to reshape the future of public transportation.
You will lead, coordinate, and perform all the activities from the Tender phase up to Operational phase in order to ensure that our solutions are reliable, maintainable and available. For this, you will identify the best architectures according to RAM performance requirements, customer's needs and operational conditions. You will also guarantee a risk control for each requirement related to RAM and perform continuous reliability growth in projects and programs.
To guarantee the optimal performance level of our systems, you will be accountable for the main Reliability, Availability, Maintainability and Testability aspects over the lifecycle phases of the solutions.
During Tender and Design phases, you will:
Support Tender and Sourcing teams to choose and integrate the products and systems in the projects,
Avoid non-compliance and minimize the penalties,
Do Reliability Predictions (MTTF/MTBF),
Assess expected Lifetimes,
Perform Failure Modes & Effects Analysis (FMEA),
Analyse Degraded modes and influence the design,
Model Availability and calculate Service Reliability,
Conduct Maintainability, Design for Serviceability and Testability analysis.
During Operational phase, you will lead the following activities:
Data collection from the field, from maintenance and from the repair sites,
Root cause identification and RAM classification of the reported failures,
Statistical analysis of collected data,
Reliability growth analysis and actions plans proposal,
Design recommendations based on RAM studies,
Verification of the adequacy of architecture choices to the RAM targets.
You will report directly to the CNE Nordics Regional RAM Department Head and as dotted line to the Manager of Projects and Programs to which you will be assigned and considered as the RAM reference.
Internally, you will interface with the RAM Community, the Project or Program Core teams, Safety, the Engineering Métiers (Hardware, System, Verification & Validation, etc.), Cybersecurity, Tenders, Sourcing, Installation, Test and Commissioning, and Warranty & Maintenance. You will also be in contact with customers, suppliers, and subcontractors.
All about you
University or Engineering degree, ideally in Dependability (RAM/S),
Scientific background in Statistics and Probabilities, together with good skills in System, Electronics and Mechanical Engineering,
Specific hands-on experience in RAM and mastering RAM methodology, concepts, methods and tools,
Proven RAM experience in Railway Signalling
Team player and proactive behaviour, with a structured approach.
Problem solving and the ability to work effectively against deadlines,
English language skills.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Work with diverse teams and sites (including Västerås and Stockholm ones)
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our flexible working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Progress towards senior roles
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
This role is located in Stockholm office and requires to be present, at least one day per week, in Alstom's Västerås site.
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094) Arbetsplats
Alstom Sweden Jobbnummer
9674253