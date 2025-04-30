Senior R&D Technical Lead Engineer
2025-04-30
Are you a Power Electronics expert eager to apply your deep expertise, innovative mindset, and hands-on experience to drive development projects at KraftPowercon?
Location: Växjö
Company: KraftPowercon
About Us:
For over 50 years, KraftPowercon's IPS Division in Växjö has been a center of excellence for power reliability solutions, supporting industries where uninterrupted power is critical. With 70 skilled employees, we combine local expertise with a global customer base, ensuring our solutions keep essential operations running worldwide. As we continue to grow, we're in need of a Senior R&D Technical Lead Engineer within power electronics to join our team. You will be working in a team of 8 motivated people and will, among other tasks especially, be directly involved in our development of an isolated 200kW DCDC converter.
Job Description
As a Senior R&D Technical Lead Engineer, you will be in direct charge of setting the projects' technical direction and framework of standards and procedures. You should have a deep understanding of technologies within power electronics and be able to transfer your knowledge to our group of engineers. You will analyze technical requirements, write progress reports, identify risks and develop work schedules to get the project forward. Teamwork is going to be vital for reaching our goals at R&D.
Main Responsibilities:
Based on technical requirements, create solutions to meet technical targets.
Being part of the overall project planning process and milestones.
Receiving and delegating tasks and achieving expected deadlines.
Writing progress reports and delivering presentations to relevant stakeholders.
Take the lead in the conducting of tests and measurements, internal and external.
Qualifications
10+ years of proven work experience within the field of power electronics.
You hold a university degree, Master or higher PhD or have several years of experience in relevant areas within power electronics.
High knowledge within test equipment and to measure power electronics.
Excellent technical, diagnostic, and troubleshooting skills.
Fluent in English. Swedish is preferable but not mandatory.
A Swedish working permit is needed.
Driver's license B is preferable.
Personal Qualities
To succeed in the assignment as a Senior R&D Technical Lead Engineer, we believe you to be a team player with strong communication skills, able to collaborate effectively with others while also bringing a holistic perspective and a focus on delivery. You should be capable of working independently as well as in a group, taking the initiative when necessary, and making decisions confidently. You are a typical fast learner with a passion for learning new things as well as sharing knowledge. You approach tasks with an analytical mindset and a strong sense of order. Finally, a genuine interest in technology will drive your success and innovation in this role.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-17
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556344-3141), https://kraftpowercon.com Arbetsplats
KraftPowercon Kontakt
Olivera Surbevska olivera.surbevska@kraftpowercon.com + 46 (0) 470 705 202
9315148