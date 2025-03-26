Senior QA Lead
Embark Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-03-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Embark Studios AB i Stockholm
As an QA Lead at Embark, you will work on The Finals or Arc Raiders, and be an integral part of the game team's desire to reach the highest quality. As a QA Lead you will understand the game we are building, inside and out, and can hone in on and prioritize the areas where the QA teams efforts can have the most impact.
Today we are a small team of QA's working embedded within the game teams and are divided between the two games. We believe that quality is everyone's responsibility and as a QA Lead you will be an enabler for the rest of the team at large while also having an ownership in allocation and planning for both internal and external QA resources.
Example of responsibilities
Both day-to-day and longer term planning for QA coverage for the relevant project.
Mentoring and supporting internal QA.
Manager responsibilities, including Performance & Development and salary reviews
Work closely with game designers, programmers and other disciplines to find ways to continuously improve the quality of our games.
Incorporate and help shape new tooling which can be used to achieve these goals.
We would love if you have
At least 5 years of experience with QA related work at an AA or AAA studio. Of particular interest is involvement in projects within the FPS and extraction shooter genres.
Experience using issue & project tracking software such as Jira
A strong passion for playing and understanding games.
A creative, curious and organized mind
Great communication skills, both in writing and verbally (English is our primary language).
Experience from working as a lead and having shipped games is a plus.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.
Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-25
terri.kim.bell@embark-studios.com
E-post: terri.kim.bell@embark-studios.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Arbetsförmedlingen". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embark Studios AB
(org.nr 559172-3019)
Kungsträdgårdsgatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9247700