Senior Project Manager To Boeing
2024-04-02
Do you have experience of driving international project, thrive on unraveling complexities and possess great communication skills? Then this could be a great opportunity for you as Boeing is looking to recruit a Senior Project Manager to steer complex systems optimization project on a global stage.
YOU WILLAs part of the implementation department, you will be responsible for the configuration and delivery of Boeings crew and optimization management products to airline customers and to make sure that these solutions create value. You will strategically plan, lead, organize, and motivate agile project teams to achieve exceptional performance and you will be required to manage multiple concurrent projects effectively.
At Boeing's office in central Gothenburg, you will be part of a skilled team of specialists that solve some of the most challenging optimization problems in the world, value diversity and learn from each other. You will learn and broaden your perspective by working with 400 professionals from more than 30 different nations, but also be part of a global organization allowing for collaboration with customers and colleagues across the world. Most importantly, you will be expected to make a difference.
As Senior Project Manager you will frequently travel within EMEA to engage with clients. You will closely collaborate with the Project Director and Client Solutions Owner/Product Owner.
YOU ARETo be a good match to the role as Senior Project Manager you will need to have:
Strong interpersonal and communication skills, including mentoring, collaboration, and team building.
Exceptional analytical, planning, and organizational abilities, with the capacity to manage competing demands and prioritize effectively.
Creative problem-solving skills, with the ability to focus on details while maintaining a holistic view of the project.
A proactive approach to driving issue resolution and delivering results.
Required qualifications:
Master of Science in Computer Science or equivalent.
10-15 year of project management experience.
Extensive experience with Agile methodologies.
Fluent in written and spoken English.
We are looking for a Senior Project Manager that with his/her strong technical foundation provides credibility to both executive stakeholders as well as to development teams. The perfect candidate possesses a balanced profile including both business and technical skills.
It is meritorious if you have:
PMP or similar certification
Scrum Master Certification
Certified SAFe Agilist
Discover the opportunity of a lifetime and explore your career options!
/ +46708120 457 or Linda Samuelsson at linda.samuelsson@nexergroup.com
/ +46 702 163752 if you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
ABOUT BOEINGAt Boeing, we innovate and collaborate to make the world a better place. From the seabed to outer space, you can contribute to work that matters with a company where diversity, equity and inclusion are shared values. We're committed to fostering an environment for every teammate that's welcoming, respectful and inclusive, with great opportunity for professional growth. Find your future with us.
Boeing Digital Aviation Solutions, is one of the largest software development businesses in Gothenburg. We develop and implement innovative resource management and optimization solutions for the world's leading airlines. We are dedicated to continuous improvement, delivering more value to our clients, and exploring emerging technologies such as quantum computing, AI and big data analytics. Ersättning
