Senior Project Manager
Vattenfall AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Solna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Solna
2024-09-03
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Join our team as a Senior Project Manager in Vattenfall Procurement!
As Senior Project Manager, you will play a critical role in driving implementation of new tools and processes to support the continuous drive to higher efficiency and effectiveness across the Procurement function. You will have the opportunity to work closely with the Chief Procurement Officer and Procurement Directors, IT Management, Finance and Business Information Officers of various business units. You will report directly, in a solid line to Head of Procurement Solutions and Analytics in the Procurement Excellence Unit.
If you have the passion for project management and enjoy working with a variety of stakeholders, this is the job for you!
Your main responsibilities:
Project Management
Manage the identification, staffing, launch and delivery of group-wide Procurement infrastructure projects;
Initiate the project, define project scope, objectives and draft the project proposal;
Formulate and negotiate the Project Initiation Documents, develop and monitor detailed project plans, determine budget and required resources;
Coordinate, monitor and drive the project, within defined plan and budget and manage project issues and changes and take corrective actions when necessary;
Proactively monitor risks that threaten project success and define alternative ways to mitigate these risks;
Identify and manage dependencies with other projects.
Reporting
Set up, maintain and report project budgets, proactively provide and report insights to project stakeholders with respect to project efficiency, project effectiveness, project status, development, risks and issues;
Evaluate and close project and Identify, analyze and share lessons learned, archive project documents and hand over project where applicable.
Stakeholder Management
Build and maintain a network of internal and external stakeholders/partners and proactively inform and involve the Steering Committee and other key stakeholders
Qualifications
To be successful in this role we believe you have:
University degree or equivalent.
Minimum 3 years' experience in a procurement function.
Experience with the successful implementation of S4HANA within an multinational organisation
Detailed knowledge of operational and strategic Procurement processes.
Project and change management experience, including evidence leading internal continuous improvement projects/initiatives.
It is meritorious if you have:
Experience in business process modelling in an international environment (including use of BPM tools).
Experience developing procurement tools and systems.
Experience standardising/optimising processes.
Development of control frameworks and/or KPIs for business processes.
Project Management certification or equivalent.
CIPS certification or equivalent.
We are looking for a person who is a doer, engaged and who is able to drive projects through to a finish autonomously. You will collaborate with a lot of different stakeholders in this position, to thrive you should have excellent stakeholder management skills. We also believe you enjoy working with others and are good at building relationships. To be successful we believe you are structured in your way of working, a logical thinker and with an eye for continuous improvement.
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Locations: Stockholm, Luleå, Berlin, Hamburg, Amsterdam or London
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Sven Jacobs, Sven.Jacobs@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Elisabeth Hagman, Elisabeth.Hgaman@vattenfall.com
.
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (Seko), Anders Bohlin (Unionen), Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna).
We welcome your application in English no later than 13th of September. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
8877049