Senior Project Manager
2024-08-07
CTEK is a global market leader in vehicle charging solutions.
CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V & 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. Products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers, as original equipment, supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers and through charge point operators, property owners as well as other organizations and individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.
We are now hiring a Senior Project Manager to our Development team based ineither our office in Norrköping or our headquarters in Vikmanshyttan. However, CTEK's objective is to relocate the HQ to Falun in due course.
What you do
Plan and administrate assigned projects together with Product Owners and other stakeholders
Execute the projects according to CTEK Product Development System (CPDS) and CTEK Agile Framework including follow up of relevant KPI:s
Define Releases/Milestones according to CPDS
Close the projects and document in a Final Report
Manage and report project cost, time, status & risks and product cost
Ensure Milestones are well defined, understood and connected to Epics
Oversee quality assurance efforts to guarantee all project outputs adhere to the highest standards
Who you are
It is essential that you are a team player with excellent facilitation and communication skills, internal and external. You are driven by creating cooperation between different teams, departments, and cultures. We strongly believe that you have a commercial awareness and understanding of customer expectations. Meeting deadlines and standard requirements is important to you.
Your skills
Several years of experience in engineering and design and multiple years of experience within Project management is essential. Good knowledge in planning tools and agile methods is required. Fluency in English is essential.
What CTEK can offer you
Technology and competence development within latest standards and technologies in the electrification area
A learning environment where we cover all product development needed for our products internally. This means we do everything from mechanics, electronics, embedded SW, backend, frontend, and app.
To participate in the green technology shift and its challenges and possibilities for CTEK
Great colleagues and a supporting, helping and educational environment.
Employee discount on our products
Collective agreement (Teknikavtalet)
Beneficial electric vehicle charging at the offices
