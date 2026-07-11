Senior Project Manager - Information Security & AI
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-07-11
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Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Senior Project Manager – Information Security & AI for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
On behalf of our client, we are looking for an experienced Senior Project Manager with expertise in Information Security and AI.
In this role, you will lead strategic security initiatives within a global organization where business, IT, and Information Security work closely together. Your focus will be on driving projects that strengthen security controls, reduce risk, and ensure that security requirements are embedded in both business processes and technical solutions.
You will work in an international environment with multiple stakeholders and be responsible for delivering projects on time, within scope, and with high quality.
Key Responsibilities - Lead complex Information Security projects with a focus on AI. - Plan, coordinate, and manage projects throughout the entire project lifecycle. - Coordinate cross-functional teams across Business, IT, and Information Security. - Act as the primary link between business stakeholders, project sponsors, and technical teams. - Identify, manage, and escalate project risks while ensuring delivery against agreed timelines, scope, and quality. - Facilitate project meetings and provide regular status reporting to steering committees and key stakeholders. - Support the implementation and integration of security controls into business processes and technical solutions.
Qualifications We are looking for someone who has: - At least five years of experience leading complex projects within international organizations. - Proven experience managing cross-functional and geographically distributed project teams. - Experience delivering Information Security or other security-related IT projects. - Solid technical understanding of IT, such as networking or infrastructure. - General knowledge of AI and its application within Information Security. - Strong project planning, coordination, and organizational skills. - Excellent communication skills with the ability to engage both technical and non-technical stakeholders. - Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Meritorious Experience - Project Management certification such as PMP or IPMA. - Experience within Cyber Security. - Experience supporting governance initiatives, policy implementation, or audit preparation. - Experience with AI-related Information Security initiatives. - Fluency in Swedish and English
Who You Are You are a confident and structured project manager who thrives in complex, international environments. You build trust quickly, communicate effectively with stakeholders at all levels, and have a collaborative, solution-oriented mindset. You are comfortable managing changing priorities while maintaining focus on successful project delivery.
This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to high-impact initiatives at the intersection of Information Security, AI, and business transformation within a global organization.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8056030-2097952". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Malmö Centralstation (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
10000263