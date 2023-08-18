Senior Project Buyer
2023-08-18
Wanted: Senior Project Buyer for Electronics
'I love that no day is the other day alike.'
'I love to work in truly global context with internal and external stakeholders from all over the globe.'
'I love to work in a fast-paced context where I learn a lot and have great colleagues.'
'To work here is a great school for people that really want to become Purchasing professionals. I have learnt and experienced so much.'
When asking some of our colleagues about what they love about their job those are examples of the answers we get.
We are proud to be on a super exciting journey where we will grow our teams to be ready for committing to our long-term targets to be 100% fossil free, 100% safe and 100% more productive. To get there, sustainability needs to be at the heart of everything we do, and we thus need to grow our electronic purchasing department.
Let's shape the world we want to live in. Join us and make a difference!
Who are you - are soon to be new colleague?
We believe that one of your greatest assets is to build high quality relationships with your internal and external stakeholders. With well-functioning supplier interactions, we know that we easier support our business and develop sustainable long-term partnerships in our supply chain. If you love to work in a multicultural context with a high pace and to cooperate with various functions, you will also love and excel at this job.
What You Will Be Doing
Volvo Group is searching for a Senior Project Buyer for the Electronic Control Units segment who will develop the sourcing plan for his/her components according to cross-functional time plans. You will manage sourcing activities in project phase and act as the main interface towards suppliers and internal projects during the entire project life cycle. You will be responsible for securing that Quality, Delivery, Cost, Feature, Technology, Sustainability, and Risk Management (QDCFTSR) targets are met and maintained, and you will ensure that selected suppliers are ready for production. This position will report to the Head of Electronic Control Units and can be based out of either in Lyon or Göteborg.
What We Are Looking For
5+ years of strategic purchasing experience (supplier sourcing, negotiation, financial analysis, etc.)
Proven negotiation and analytical skills
Experience in the automotive industry is an advantage, otherwise some sort of heavy manufacturing
Well-developed business acumen, agile in way of working
Desire to work in a collaborative team towards a common purpose
Master's degree in Purchasing, Supply Chain, Engineering, or related field
Curious, and have some questions? Contact us!
Martin Luquet - Head of Electronic Control Units Purchasing - martin.luquet@volvo.com
