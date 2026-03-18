Senior Program Manager
Incluso AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Södertälje Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Södertälje
2026-03-18
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Södertälje
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Senior Program Manager for a company in Södertälje. Start is in April, 2 years limited contract to begin with.
We are looking for a senior program manager in project and program management to support development initiatives within eMobility. The assignment involves representing the brand perspective in a larger development program and ensuring that project content and deliveries align with business needs, customer requirements, and industrial conditions.
The role includes working in a cross functional product development environment where multiple functions and organisations collaborate, such as R&D, production, purchasing, marketing, service, and quality.
Assignment Description:
You will work to ensure that the development program delivers solutions that meet brand needs, customer requirements, and business objectives, while coordinating with the overarching program and system development.
Main Responsibilities:
Ensure the company's perspective within the development program
Represent the company's needs and requirements in the development program.
Contribute to balancing technical solutions against business value and customer benefit.
Coordinate work between functions such as development, production, purchasing, marketing, and service.
Support in project definition and decision material
Identify risks and dependencies that may affect delivery, timelines, or business goals.
Ensure that changes are managed in a structured way and communicated to relevant stakeholders.
Ensure that project deliveries follow the agreed plan and meet defined objectives.
Report status, risks, and decisions needed to relevant steering forums.
Requirements:
Minimum 7 years of experience in project or program management within product development
Experience from the automotive industry or other complex system development
Experience working cross functionally in large organisations
Experience working closely with business and market perspectives in development projects
Strong ability to coordinate stakeholders and drive decisions in complex organisations
Merit:
Experience in electrification or eMobility
Experience from global development programs
Experience from product introduction or industrialisation
We are looking for someone who is:
Strategic and holistic in thinking
Strong in communication and collaboration
Structured and analytical
Experienced in working in complex environments with many stakeholders
Proactive and solution oriented
This role requires fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
This is a full-time consultant position in Södertälje through Incluso. Start is in April, 2 years limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 50% onsite in Södertälje.
Please submit your CV in WORD format as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7407913-1899930". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Storgatan (visa karta
)
151 71 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9804686