Senior Producer
Sharkmob AB / Kulturjobb / Malmö Visa alla kulturjobb i Malmö
2024-09-09
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sharkmob AB i Malmö
As our team continues to grow, we are thrilled to invite a curious and results-driven Senior Producer to join us in Malmö. In this dynamic role, you'll support the production team, ensuring the seamless execution of the project. Be a crucial part of our journey and help bring our latest project, Exoborne, to life!
Reporting to a Lead Producer, you'll work collaboratively with cross-functional teams across the studio, ensuring we have the best organizational structure, processes, and practices that allow them to produce high-quality work on time and within budget.
The ideal candidate understands the creative chaos of AAA game development and can create comprehensive goals for the teams to work towards.
Responsibilities Lead feature teams to deliver on their goals through problem-solving, motivation, and support.
Collaborate with Production leadership, Directors, and Leads to turn creative vision into actionable, scoped plans, maintaining a long-term view of planning while embracing the iterative nature of the creative development process.
Continuously seek opportunities to improve development effectiveness and quality of life.
Identify and solve complex project problems with minimal supervision.
Mentor less experienced Producers, fostering a culture of collaboration and excellence.
Build and maintain a positive team culture and morale.
Stay updated on industry trends and best practices, integrating learnings into game development.
Track and report on development team progress, morale, and potential risks, proactively solving issues as they arise.
Requirements Demonstrable experience as a Senior Producer or 4+ years as a Producer within a large development team.
Experience in all stages of AAA/AA development from concept to release as a Producer. Post-launch experience with a Live Service is a plus.
Expert understanding of modern project management methodologies and how best to apply them. Experience in coaching and training individuals in agile/lean concepts and practices is a plus.
Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills.
Passionate about building a positive team culture and improving development efficiency.
Who we are
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights.
Currently, we are working on two major projects: Exoborne - a Sharkmob original game created in Malmö, is a tactical, open-world extraction shooter set in a United States torn apart by apocalyptic forces of nature. The second project, developed in London, is another Sharkmob original IP yet to be announced. Our first game, Bloodhunt - a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, was released on 27 April 2022.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates who are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, smart decisions, and, last but not least - having fun! We hope you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks of being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, visit our homepage. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sharkmob AB
(org.nr 559069-1787), http://www.sharkmob.com Arbetsplats
Sharkmob Jobbnummer
8887317