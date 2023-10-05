Senior Producer
Fatalist Development AB / Kulturjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kulturjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fatalist Development AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
, Storuman
, Malå
eller i hela Sverige
Expansive Worlds is a creative division of Avalanche Studios Group and a leading developer and publisher of outdoor games. Since 2009, Expansive Worlds has been devoted to delivering highly immersive outdoor gaming experiences for millions of players and best known for the long-standing and successful theHunter franchise.
We are now looking for a Senior Producer to work with our live service game Call of the Wild: The Angler in either our Liverpool or Stockholm location.
The Position
As Producer you will work with various teams and disciplines, ensuring the road map and dependencies properly line up. You will coordinate resources to ensure successful completion of assigned development features. As Producer you are a key person in the daily operation of our teams. You will be responsible for translating business and product goals into plans and actions, acting as a change agent for process improvements. Together with the Marketing Team, Community Team and the Product Owner you will develop, champion and communicate the product vision to the team in order to build and maintain a strong team spirit and a productive environment.
What you'll do
Work with Executive Producer, Game Director and Leads to establish and maintain the game's vision, feature set, scope, staffing plan and schedule
Champion the game with the team to help maintain and drive energy, enthusiasm and urgency to the team
Ensure milestone goals are set and delivered on time, ensuring the team meets the continual ship dates required for a live service game, and that the quality goals are met
Being a natural leader: people listen to the direction you give them, and are willing to follow you. You are ready and willing to lead the charge
With strong verbal and written communication skills, you are able to talk easily with all departments about all aspects of the project and facilitate communication and collaboration between all internal disciplines of the team
Being in the trenches, involved with day to day decisions, while also balancing the high-level vision
Lay out the overall development plan for a live service game
Take broad direction from studio and company senior management
Manage day to day development issues, attempting to predict and avoid problems, while being prepared to troubleshoot and provide conflict resolution as needed
Review and analyze all documents, task lists and interim builds from the team. Create and modify schedules as needed
Source highly talented external resources to supplement all aspects of internal development
Work with the QA department and management to review testing documentation and overall quality assurance process
Desired Qualifications
6+ years of production work experience
Produced at least 2 game titles (or equivalent experience) with at least one Senior Producer credit
Worked on a live service game
Be able to organize, prioritize and manage multiple tasks
Have the ability to see upcoming problems and work to solve them proactively
Excellent communication skills required, both written and verbal. Like being able to manage communications effectively within development and publishing arms
strong organizational skills
Be collaborative and an effective negotiator
Being a self-starter with a high level of initiative and proactivity
Participate in product demonstrations and press interviews as needed
Travel and/or work at a remote site as required
Employee promise
We provide goals, instead of instructions, and the opportunity to do the best work of your career.
Our Values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we believe in worlds beyond limits, we are committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. Everyone at Avalanche Studios Group has a shared responsibility to create an open and inclusive work environment where everyone is treated equally and with respect. Being part of our world is not contingent on where you're from, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
How to Apply
We will only consider candidates who have submitted their CV. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fatalist Development AB
(org.nr 556755-2418)
Västgötagatan 5 (visa karta
)
118 27 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Fatalist Development AB Jobbnummer
8167982