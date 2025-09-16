Senior Power Electronics Engineer
2025-09-16
We seek a Senior Power Electronics Designer with strong knowledge of Power Electronics Technology, simulation, design and digital control to join Huawei R&D in Stockholm, Huawei's Stockholm Digital Power Lab (Stockholm Research Center). The Lab is responsible for Digital Power Advanced Technology Research, Architecture Evolution Design and Strategic Technology Planning.
In this position, you will be responsible for designing converters in the field of power electronics, with a special focus on DC-DC, AC-DC, and DC-AC converters.
Requirements
• PhD or Master's in Power Electronics/Electrical and Electronic Engineering (or similar) field.
• Deep knowledge of telecom power, inverter, BMS DCDC, EV charger, ACDC, DCAC, DCDC, grid-connected, isolated, non-isolated, resonant, non-resonant type topologies, modulation and control, Power electronic simulation and magnetic simulation tools.
• Good theoretical understanding of basic power electronic converters' principles and WBG semiconductor devices.
• Highly motivated and interested in innovative solutions and technologies, along with a willingness to lead technical R&D activities.
• High-level self-reliance, autonomous and target-oriented work style with strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Ability and willingness to learn new technical knowledge and take up new responsibilities.
• Professional-level working proficiency in English, and prior international and multicultural work experience is highly preferred.
Key responsibilities
• Work with internal customers to identify and define system requirements and needs to establish key technical competencies for Huawei's future products and solutions.
• Lead and execute the R&D project for novel power converter system architecture and topology, focusing on Low-and medium-power products such as telecom power, battery management, DCDC, PV inverter and EV charger. For example, 3kW, 5kW, 10kW, 25kW, and 60kW converter and power supply systems.
• Lead the design and subsequent test and verification activities of power converter systems in the R&D laboratories.
• Work with external R&D institutes and Universities on collaboration projects for developing novel, promising technologies and associated control algorithms for relevant applications of Huawei Digital Power Product Line.
• Documentation of R&D activities and results.
• Participate in international conferences/exhibitions of the power electronics community, representing Huawei for external communications.
• Occasionally travelling to Huawei China for internal communications and cooperation.
This is a full-time consultant position.
