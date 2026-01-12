Senior Platform Engineer - Digital Platform
About Consilium Safety Group
At Consilium Safety Group, we don't just build technology-we deliver solutions that protect people, assets, and the planet. As a global leader in fire and gas safety technology, we serve critical industries including marine, energy, rolling stock, and infrastructure.
With 100+ years of experience, we combine deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge innovation to shape the future of Safety Tech. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, we operate from 55+ offices worldwide. Backed by Antin Infrastructure Partners, we are on an ambitious growth journey, investing heavily in innovation, operational excellence, and top talent.
There has never been a more exciting time to join us.
About Consilium Digital Core
Our vision is to build a secure, cloud-driven, and globally unified IT landscape that supports Consilium's growth toward 5 billion SEK in revenue and 2,000+ employees by 2027.The Digital Core is the foundation of this transformation-driving modern platform engineering, automation, Zero Trust security, and cloud-first operations.
We are now looking for a Senior Platform Engineer to join our Platform Team. This is a highly technical, hands-on role ideal for an engineer who enjoys solving complex problems, owning deep technical domains, and driving improvements across identity, security, cloud, and datacenter services.
If you thrive in autonomy, love technical depth, and enjoy making systems better every day-you'll feel right at home.
Your Role & Responsibilities
Platform Engineering & Advanced Troubleshooting
Serve as a senior technical specialist across identity, Azure infrastructure, hybrid environments, and core datacenter services.
Lead troubleshooting for complex incidents and performance challenges.
Own configurations, lifecycle management, and long-term solution quality.
Conduct root cause analysis and implement robust technical improvements.
Self-Driven Delivery & Technical Ownership
Independently plan, prioritize, and execute your work aligned with platform roadmaps and operational needs.
Drive technical coordination with engineers, architects, and project teams-without managerial overhead.
Make informed technical decisions balancing performance, reliability, and security.
Cloud & Identity Engineering
Implement and optimize Microsoft Entra ID, hybrid identity, Conditional Access, MFA, and Privileged Access Management.
Strengthen our Zero Trust architecture and modern authentication flows.
Accelerate cloud-first modernization through secure, scalable platform improvements.
Automation & Operational Excellence
Automate provisioning, configuration, and identity operations using PowerShell, Terraform, or Bicep.
Build tools, scripts, and pipelines to reduce manual effort and improve reliability.
Collaborate with cloud, security, and network teams to engineer an efficient, resilient platform.
Monitoring, Security & Compliance
Use Azure Monitor, Defender, Sentinel, and Log Analytics to improve visibility and detection.
Ensure alignment with frameworks like ISO 27001, NIST, and CIS benchmarks.
Contribute to hardening across identity, endpoints, servers, and cloud infrastructure.
Key Qualifications & Experience
Required Technical Skills
5+ years of hands-on platform engineering, identity services, or cloud/infrastructure operations.
Deep expertise in Microsoft Entra ID, Conditional Access, MFA, RBAC, and hybrid identity.
Strong troubleshooting ability for complex cloud or infrastructure issues.
Practical experience with automation tooling: PowerShell, Terraform, or Bicep.
Solid understanding of Zero Trust principles.
Experience with Azure infrastructure, monitoring, and security tooling.
Ability to independently deliver solutions end-to-end.
Preferred Certifications (Not required, but beneficial)
Microsoft Certified: Identity & Access Administrator Associate
Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator / Solutions Architect
Microsoft Cybersecurity Architect
Other relevant certifications (CISSP, CCNP, etc.)
Apply Now
If you are an experienced platform engineer ready to shape the digital foundation of a global safety-tech leader, we'd love to hear from you.Apply today and help us build the next generation of secure, modern, cloud-driven platforms.
Want to Learn More?
Hear from our CEO, Philip Isell Lind af Hageby, on our transformation journey:Philip Isell Lind af Hageby, Consilium, en mästare på turnarounds - Värdeskaparna | Podcast on Spotify Så ansöker du
