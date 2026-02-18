(Senior) Partnership Manager at Wehype
2026-02-18
About Wehype
At Wehype, our mission is to empower creators and game studios to collaborate seamlessly and grow together. We do this through a platform that connects creators and games from all over the world, enabling impactful activations such as paid sponsorships, reward-based collaborations, and giveaways, all supported by a rich, data-driven product experience.
About the role
Wehype works with some of the world's most renowned gaming publishers. Every day, we help our partners drive long-term success for their games by enabling meaningful creator collaborations through the Wehype platform.
We are now looking for a (Senior) Partnerships Manager to join our team. In this role, you will work closely with studios and publishers behind leading game titles globally. You will own and manage client relationships end-to-end, from initial contact to delivered value, and act as a trusted advisor in decisions related to creator strategies, market positioning, roadmaps, and game objectives.
You will be supported by an experienced team and have access to Wehype's industry-leading tools and platform to deliver best-in-class partnership solutions. This role involves frequent travel to client offices and global gaming events.
What you will do
• Identify, establish, and grow long-term partnerships with game publishers and studios * Own and manage client relationships from first contact through ongoing collaboration * Develop tailored creator and activation strategies grounded in Wehype's data and insights * Present and position Wehype's capabilities to match specific client goals and needs * Collaborate cross-functionally with Campaign Operations, Customer Success, Marketing, and Product teams * Actively contribute creative ideas and improvements to elevate the overall customer experience * Represent Wehype at global gaming events and client meetings
Who you are
• 4+ years of experience in a client-facing role such as Sales, Partnerships, or Key Account Management * Strong passion for video games and the gaming industry * Structured, proactive, and skilled at prioritizing in a fast-paced environment * Excellent written and verbal communication skills * A collaborative team player with strong ownership and follow-through * Entrepreneurial mindset with a solution-oriented approach to challenges * Comfortable traveling and meeting clients on-site * Able to quickly understand, interpret, and act on data insights
Nice to have
• Experience working directly with gaming publishers * Familiarity with CRM tools and sales methodologies such as Pipedrive * Strong understanding of streaming platforms and the creator ecosystem
Location: Stockholm / Uppsala
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wehype Global AB
(org.nr 559068-6936)
753 23 UPPSALA
