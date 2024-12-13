Senior Network Engineer to St1 Nordic
2024-12-13
We are looking for a Senior Network Engineer for our Business Technology Unit. As a Senior Network Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining our comprehensive network infrastructure. Your expertise will be vital in aligning business requirements with technical solutions and collaborating closely with other architects, business stakeholders, and infrastructure teams. You will work proactively to enhance our network's resiliency, scalability, and overall performance. In this role you can be placed in Finland or Sweden.
Key Responsibilities: Develop comprehensive network designs, including LAN, WAN, WiFi, 4G/5G, satellite, on-premises data centers, and cloud networks.
Plan for future network needs and scalability.
Assess and recommend new networking technologies and solutions.
Collaborate with a NOC service provider and other infrastructure teams from an operational perspective.
Maintain detailed documentation of network designs and configurations.
Participate in incident response as a network expert.
Assist in the installation and configuration of network infrastructure and services.
Develop and enhance network-related processes.
Ensure the integration of new technologies into the existing network infrastructure.
Qualifications: Proficiency in network design and architectures, including on-premises, cloud, and satellite networks.
In-depth knowledge of wired and wireless network protocols, tools, and hardware.
Strong problem-solving abilities to address complex network challenges.
Good understanding of IPv4 address management.
Hands-on experience with firewalls in relation to network architectures and segmentation.
Good understanding of remote access architectures in relation to holistic network architectures.
Experience with network automation.
Ability to analyze network performance data and make informed decisions.
Preferably, a good understanding of DNS, DHCP, and NTP technologies.
Solution-oriented mindset with effective communication, facilitation, and collaboration skills.
Hands-on working attitude with a proactive, well-organized, self-motivated, and systematic way of working.
Over 5 years of experience in network engineering within complex networking environments.
Native or professional proficiency in Swedish and/or in Finnish very welcome, in addition with fluent written and spoken English.
How to Apply: If you are a proactive and experienced network engineer looking to make a significant impact within a leading company, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your qualifications and experience to our career database by 18th of December. Please apply asap since we will screen potential applicants already during the application period.
Contact Information: For further information about the role or the recruitment process, please contact get in touch with arja.martikainen(at)northstartalent.com. Please note that due to GDPR regulations CV's and applications sent directly to email are not considered.
Join us at St1 and help shape the future of our network infrastructure!
St1 Nordic Oy is a Nordic energy Group whose vision is to be the leading producer and seller of CO2-aware energy. The Group researches and develops economically viable, environmentally sustainable energy solutions. St1 focuses on fuels marketing activities, oil refining and renewable energy solutions such as waste-based advanced ethanol fuels and industrial wind power. The Group has 1300 St1 and Shell branded retail stations in Finland, Sweden and Norway. Headquartered in Helsinki, St1 employs currently over 1000 people. www.st1.com
