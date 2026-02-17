Senior Men's Wear Designer
2026-02-17
Acne Studios is a progressive luxury house and through collaboration and curiosity, we set high aspirations and strive for excellence. We value everyone's contribution and embrace feedback to develop ourselves and others. We aim to minimise our environmental impact across all our operations and to address societal challenges in the way we conduct our business.
As Senior Men's Wear Designer at our Stockholm studio, you will bring strong, forward-thinking creativity with the ability to translate design concepts into refined, innovative products. You will play a key role in ensuring the product line reflects Acne Studios' identity and meets the expectations of the Creative Director and Head Designer.
Please include your portfolio when submitting your application.
CULTURE OF COLLABORATION
We firmly believe that when you feel supported, included, and trusted, it enables you to enjoy your work and thrive in it. You will be a part of a team of colleagues with diverse roles and backgrounds, each with their unique skills and experiences.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
As Senior Men's Wear Designer your main contribution will be to lead the creative development of forward-thinking men's wear collections by transforming design direction into innovative, elevated products that embody Acne Studios' identity. You will report to Head Designer. You will play a vital role in shaping cohesive, distinctive collections that meet the expectations of the Creative Director and Head Designer by:
Creating strong collections according to the direction set out by the creative designer and head designer across the designated product categories and special projects
Proposing new emerging stylistic trends, concepts and potential collaborations
Participating in full design process from research stage, colour and material choice through to drawings and draping's
Attending fittings and follow-up on finalization and validation of prototypes through to SMS
Benchmark competitors and conduct regular research to stay informed on market trends
Partnering with product development and pattern to follow up on prototypes during development process
Maintaining good working process and ensure balanced communication with all cross functional departments
WHO YOU ARE
You have high aspirations and focus on details that create substantial impact. You enjoy working as a team and you embrace feedback to develop yourself and others. You are curious and thrive in a dynamic environment. Cooperation, respect, and clear communication are important, along with your ambition to learn and grow. If these qualities speak to you, we would love to have you on our team.
Specific personal qualities for this role:
Cultured, refined, and creatively inspiring individual
Flexible and energetic with a positive, solution-oriented mindset
Collaborative and able to thrive in a fast-paced environment
Specific experience and knowledge for this role:
Academic degree from design and/or textile education
Experience in working within a design studio for at least 7 years preferable from high-end brands
Excellent communication skills in written and spoken English
Strong research, conceptual and creative skills
Good sketching skills, understanding and sense of proportions, shape, colour and material
Fluent in English
What matters most to us is not whether you master all the listed knowledge and skills. We are dedicated to recognising the potential in each individual. We embrace diversity of people as well as ideas and viewpoints and encourage everyone's individual expression of their own identity.
Acne Studios is a Swedish fashion house with a multidisciplinary approach. Through founder and Creative Director Jonny Johansson's interest in photography, art, architecture and contemporary culture, an alternative path has been found, turning Acne Studios into a well-respected creator of ready-to-wear, magazines, furniture, books and exhibitions.
Acne Studios operates through own distribution channels and wholesale partners with >60 own stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Stockholm, Paris, Milan, London, New York City, Los Angeles, Seoul, Tokyo, and Beijing. Each store has a unique distinctive character based on its surroundings, yet with common key design elements reflecting the Acne Studios brand identity.
Acne Studios HQ is located in Stockholm, in a brutalist masterpiece that formerly housed the Czechoslovakian Embassy. Completely restored to facilitate a fashion school-like atmosphere, the overall aesthetic reflects the Acne Studios brand identity, telling the story of its history and global vision. Acne Studios also operates offices in Paris, Empoli, New York, Shanghai, and Tokyo.
Acne Studios achieved B Corp Certification in 2024, recognising our commitment to high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Så ansöker du
