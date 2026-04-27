Senior Mechanical Design Engineer
Cytiva Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2026-04-27
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cytiva Sweden AB i Uppsala
, Solna
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Bring more to life
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career. Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Senior Mechanical Design Engineer is responsible for developing the next generation of Biacore instruments, as well as ensuring that existing instruments remain technically up to date and suitable for continued production. The role includes ownership of complex mechanical systems and components throughout the full product lifecycle, from concept and detailed design through verification, industrialisation, and transfer to production.
As Senior Mechanical Design Engineer, you will work within the Biacore R&D Hardware section, which consists of Mechanical Design Engineers, Electrical Design Engineers, Research Engineers, Optics Engineers, and Project Managers. In close collaboration with cross-functional stakeholders, you will contribute to system-level design decisions and ensure that mechanical solutions meet performance, quality, manufacturability, serviceability, and reliability requirements. In this role, you will act as a key technical contributor, independently driving design solutions, leading technical investigations, and supporting design reviews.
This position reports to the Senior Manager for Biacore Hardware and is part of the Biacore R&D Hardware Section located in Uppsala and will be an on-site role.
What you will do:
Design and develop complex mechanical systems, modules, and components, including moving mechanics, pumps, valves, structural parts, and precision assemblies.
Own mechanical designs from concept generation through detailed design, verification, and production transfer.
Ensure designs meet performance, quality, reliability, cost, manufacturing, and service requirements.
Lead technical investigations, root-cause analyses, resolution of complex design issues and support design reviews.
Who you are:
University degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent educational background.
Proven experience in mechanical design and product development.
Experience working through the entire product development lifecycle, including industrialization.
Strong proficiency in 3D CAD tools, preferably Creo, and generation of production-ready drawings.
Experience working with PDM/PLM systems, preferably Windchill, for CAD data management, change control, and release processes.
Solid understanding of manufacturing methods such as machining, injection molding, sheet metal, and additive manufacturing.
Experience working independently with high technical ownership.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Exposure to regulated product development environments (e.g. ISO 13485, GMP, or similar).
Experience with system-level mechanical design, including interaction between mechanics, electronics, optics, and fluidics.
Cytiva, a Danaher operating company, offers a broad array of comprehensive, competitive benefit programs that add value to our lives. Whether it's a health care program or paid time off, our programs contribute to life beyond the job.
Join our winning team today. Together, we'll accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life.
For more information, visit www.danaher.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Björkgatan 30 (visa karta
)
751 84 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Cytiva Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9878779