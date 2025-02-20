Senior Mathematical Optimisation Engineer
Do you have expertise in, and passion for Operations Research and AI? Would you like to apply your modelling expertise in a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life changing medicines? Then AstraZeneca might be the place for you!
Join us as Senior Mathematical Optimisation Engineer at our vibrant site in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Disrupt an industry and change lives
At AstraZeneca we are dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients, and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth, and development.
Working in Technology here means you will be a self-starter who is comfortable stepping up and taking ownership, willing to constantly explore and challenge the status quo. You will be empowered to orchestrate new possibilities, solve challenges, push boundaries, and continuously innovate. We impact patients' lives. Empowering and enabling the business to run more efficiently, we play a part in improving lives across the world!
What you 'll do
The ideal candidate will have proven expertise and experience in designing, developing, and supporting mathematical optimisation, simulation, and/or machine learning systems end-to-end across a wide range of business problems.
The position will involve working on the most exciting and hardest Operations Research and AI engineering problems in the pharmaceutical industry. You will work within a global team of deeply technical Operations Research engineers, AI engineers, and software developers. You will contribute to the design, development, and support of tools that will transform how AstraZeneca operates at scale, making us more efficient in our goal to improve the lives of millions of patients across the globe.
Key Accountabilities
Contribute to design and development of end-to-end Operations Research or AI solutions for the business.
Visualise complex datasets and model outputs using the latest front-end technologies.
Work together with senior optimisation engineers and AI engineers in the team, focussed on product delivery and support.
Liaise with other engineers to enhance our technological stack, to enable the adoption of the latest advances in software engineering.
Contribute to various solutions and applications that may cover a broad range of business areas, sometimes at once.
Be self-driven, curious, innovative, deeply technical and learn continuously.
Essential for the role
PhD or MSc in Operations Research, Computer Science, or a related quantitative subject.
5+ years of experience and demonstrable technical skills in developing prescriptive and predictive solutions for complex real-world problems.
Proven, hands-on coding experience, and
Demonstrated experience using mathematical optimisation software such as CPLEX, Gurobi, XPRESS or OR-Tools.
A working knowledge of optimisation concepts.
Proficient programmer, ideally with a background in Python.
A track record of understanding and translating complex business problems into engineering problems.
Knowledge of software development best practices and deployment practices such as CI/CD, testing, version control.
Ability to explain and present concepts and results to a broad audience.
Creative, collaborative, & product focused.
Desirable for the role
Hands-on experience in developing interactive AI applications (e.g., full-stack apps).
*
Experience in the deployment of AI tools.
So, what's next?
Be part of something where your work directly impacts a big purpose: to develop life-changing medicines. Join Us!
We look forward to reviewing your application. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than March 16.
hy AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca, we connect across the whole business to power each function to better influence patient outcomes and improve their lives. We play an increasingly crucial role in driving disruptive transformation on our journey to becoming a digital and data-led enterprise. We bring together all parts of the business, as well as external partners, to drive efficiencies that enable us to succeed. We take data seriously and are driven by the impact we know we can have; our high ethical standards never slip. This is the place where innovation meets large-scale impact. We are continuously drawing on our existing and expanding knowledge, to adapt with the technology environment. Ersättning
