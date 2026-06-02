Senior Manufacturing Engineer
Lyten Ett AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Skellefteå
2026-06-02
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
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, Stockholm
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Job Scope
Why does the role exist? High level purpose of function.
The Senior Manufacturing Engineer plays a key role in process equipment commissioning, production ramp-up, and full-scale manufacturing within a battery cell production facility. They ensure smooth start-up of production lines, optimize manufacturing processes, and lead continuous improvement initiatives to maximize process yield, equipment availability, and overall production performance. This role combines hands-on equipment commissioning experience, cross-functional collaboration, and technical expertise to deliver safe, efficient, and high-quality battery cell production. A Senior Manufacturing Engineer is responsible for all aspects of their process machine including technical functionality, how personnel interact with it, what maintenance activities are recommended and what crucial spares are required.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Participate in HAZOP (Hazard & Operability Study) sessions and ensure compliance with process safety, operational safety, and environmental standards.
Promote a culture of safety, quality, and operational excellence throughout production and commissioning activities.
Lead process equipment commissioning, including cold and hot commissioning on-site during start-up or restart projects. (Project timeline dependent)
Facilitate smooth transitions from commissioning to production ramp-up and full-scale manufacturing. (Project timeline dependent)
Translate lessons learned into design and process improvements for future expansions.
Monitor, analyze and improve production KPIs, including yield, availability, and performance. Identifying top losses, production bottlenecks, and performance gaps to drive corrective actions and continuous improvement initiatives.
Lead root cause analysis (RCA) for equipment-related losses, minor stops, and process deviations.
Define, release, and maintain manufacturing process standards and operator training programs.
Train and mentor new engineers, operators and other support functions.
Prepare, review, and approve documentation including (but not limited to WI, PFMEAs, commissioning checklists, project timelines, A3s).
Provide technical feedback and guidance to suppliers to ensure equipment quality, compliance with specifications, and CE standards.
Develop and issue DOEs (Design of Experiments) and schedule process and equipment trials onsite and at supplier sites (if required).
Deliver a line capable of obtaining PPAP approval, following a structured quality gate model.
Guide and mentor colleagues to industrial best practices, focusing on growth and development.
Complete supplementary tasks as seen fit by management to effectively utilize time and resource for the benefit of the business.
This role requires regular presence on the production floor.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
Master's degree in mechanical, electrical, or chemical engineering.
Minimum of 7 years of relevant work experience in production, equipment, or engineering-related roles.
Proven track record of leading manufacturing process improvements and production optimization in a factory environment following recognised project management techniques.
Experience in building and scaling production in a fast-growing environment, ideally within the battery, food, pharma, paper & pulp, semiconductor, electrochemical, or similar industries.
Hands-on experience and interest in equipment commissioning, troubleshooting, and optimisation.
Proficient in detailed root cause analysis, structured problem-solving methodologies and continuous improvement.
Familiarity with quality assurance troubleshooting tools.
Experience working to industry standards obtaining certification including ISO, IATF &VDA.
Experience with statistical process control and process capability analysis.
Specific skills & Knowledge
Strong knowledge of mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems.
Knowledge of OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness) metrics and their application in production environments.
Knowledge of lean manufacturing principles and six sigma methodologies.
Highly autonomous with a proactive mindset and work ethic.
Strong technical curiosity, analytical mindset, and business-oriented problem-solving skills.
Troubleshooting skills with diagnostic equipment.
Ability to document technical problems concisely.
Excellent English skills, both written and oral, are essential. Basic Swedish and other language skills are a plus. You should have good communication skills and be able to work in close collaboration with colleagues from many different teams.
Ability to work within varying environments including clean-rooms and dry-rooms, while wearing appropriate PPE.
Comfortable operating in high-profile, international, and high-pressure environments.
A genuine technical interest and passion about working within production is highly valued. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Ett AB
(org.nr 559540-1562)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
9941957