Senior Manager Tracheostomy Development
2024-05-30
Atos
Are you ready to take on a crucial role in driving growth and strategic initiatives within a dynamic organization?
We are looking for an experienced Senior Manager Tracheostomy Development to lead our efforts in the Tracheostomy markets, facilitating new initiatives and campaigns, and ensuring best practice sharing across the board.
About the job
You will be a part of the Tracheostomy team in Atos Medical, with the responsibility to support our markets on their growth journey. The team is a mix of great people with competencies from marketing, product management, pricing, go-to-market and strategy.
In this role, you will be the bridge between local and global, maximizing the value of our global resources. Additionally, you'll collaborate with our teams to develop post-hospital support for patients, investigate best practices, and create global standards. If you are a strategic thinker with a passion for making a significant impact, we want you on our team!
Key responsibilities:
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and implement new business opportunities, ensuring seamless execution by monitoring progress and addressing any roadblocks.
* Foster knowledge exchange among countries, emphasizing best practices and ensuring effective execution of marketing campaigns and events.
* Design and implement Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) initiatives to enhance value creation for community stakeholders, including patients, caregivers, and homecare providers.
* Keep up to date with market dynamics, competitor activities, and industry trends to identify growth opportunities and potential threats, and proactively adjust strategies as needed.
* Leverage experience from mature markets to inform business development in emerging or developing markets, sharing best practices and innovative approaches.
* Maintain a strong focus on building tender support documents and supporting markets on tenders.
You will report to our Senior project Director Tracheostomy, and the role can be based at our HQ in Malmö, or in any other country where Atos Medical have an office. You will be expected to travel 15-30 days a year.
About you
To be successful in this role, you should have knowledge of the tracheostomy landscape and excel at navigating diverse stakeholders. Your excellent communication skills and ability to work well with people will help you drive your agenda and meet expectations effectively.
We are looking for someone who have:
* Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Marketing, or a related field.
* Proven track record in business development, with approximately 5 years of experience.
* Strong understanding of the Tracheostomy landscape, including clinical aspects, products, and the healthcare system.
* Excellent analytical skills and the ability to translate insights into actionable strategies.
* Proficiency in English, knowledge of additional languages such as French, Italian, Spanish, or German would ad a great value!
We have identified personal competencies as success factors for the role, do you recognize yourself in the following?
Deciding & initiating action, you are not afraid of moving things forward and you take responsibility for actions, projects and people.
Relating & networking, you are good at establishing and retaining networks, which is crucial in this role where you will act as a link between the markets and global.
Delivering results & meeting customer expectations, support and service of the markets is a key ingredient in our success, hence you need to take pride in good support and helping them achieve results.
Creating & Innovating, in tracheostomy we are building a new business area, hence we need focus on creating new and innovative solutions
Formulating strategies & concepts, building frameworks and concepts for global deployment is key
Does this sound like the perfect challenge for you?
Last day of application is June 12th, but since we work with continuous selection the position can be closed before the last application date. If any questions, feel free to reach out to hiring manager Carl-Jakob Stentoft Hansen, carl-jakob.stentoft@atosmedical.com
Join us and leverage your extensive business development experience and expertise in the Tracheostomy market to drive impactful initiatives and foster growth within our organization. Ersättning
