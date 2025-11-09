Senior Manager S&PD Nordics
Swedish Match Sales Sweden AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2025-11-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedish Match Sales Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Strömstad
, Göteborg
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Join us to deliver a smoke- free future as Senior Manager Strategy & Program Delivery!
We've chosen to do something incredible. We're totally transforming our business and building our future with one clear purpose - to deliver a smoke-free future. Swedish Match is an affiliate of PMI and has been a leader in the industry for more than 200 years.
In the Nordic region, we are 1,600 employees based in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway working in various functions and teams and together we are collaborating to deliver a smoke-free Nordics.
Role summary:
As a Manager S&PD, you collaborate across functions to shape and articulate multi-category strategies. You initiate and lead strategic studies, analyse market trends, and identify growth opportunities-especially in emerging or underserved segments. You translate these insights into actionable plans within the Long-Range Planning (LRP) framework. Acting as a gatekeeper, you ensure alignment between business goals, market insights, and commercial plans. You summarize strategic roadmaps and work closely with Commercial Teams and Product Development, championing effective project ways of working to ensure successful execution and desired outcomes.
Your "day to day"
Lead strategic cycle for all Nordic markets and related key strategic questions; orchestrate strategy into execution. Based on insights and outcomes of the analysis, articulates the company's strategies and Must Win Battles.
Draft strategy papers based on existing documents, market developments, and input from regional/global stakeholders, shape discussions via key strategic questions and own analysis.
Collaborate with Finance and Commercial colleagues to establish coherent and efficient processes for insight collection. Monitor analyst reports, industry trends, competitor actions, and market dynamics to synthesize them into concise and conclusive insights to support senior management team decision making.
Lead both ad-hoc and regular planning of upcoming strategic studies. Ensures that expected project outcomes align with the overall strategy and contribute to long-term success.
Contribute to preparations of business presentations for the management and visitors, liaising with finance and commercial functions. In addition, support the organization by preparing ad-hoc executive presentations to the Management Team and employees.
Collaborate with functional, category and Region's leaders and project teams building honest relationships to ensure clarity, consensus and alignment.
Ensure Strategy to Execution - Lead complex projects aimed at changing major processes or business setups.
undertake strategic projects across multiple areas, categories, and functions.
Apply the planning cycle process to ensure successful strategy execution across functions; guide the organization and explain the benefits of full adherence.
Comprehend multi-category business landscapes and drive major growth levers forward, using cross-functional frameworks for organizational alignment across all hierarchy levels and functions.
Who you are
Master's degree in Business Administration, Finance or other relevant field.
10-15 years work experience and 5 -7 years in a Strategic or Analytic role within a multinational / international setting.
Ideally bring work experience from one of the Strategy Consulting powerhouses, Strategy Arms of the Big 4 or boutique strategy firms in the area of FMCG consulting.
Strong influencing and collaboration skills; able to advise and constructively challenge senior team members.
Experience in leading, motivating and developing people and teams.
Ability to communicate effectively across written, verbal and presentation formats to a variety of audience.
You thrive in a team environment, prioritizing shared goals and mutual support over personal accolades.
Please note that relocation support is available for this role.
All applicants must have the legal right to work in Sweden.
What we offer
Our success depends on the dedicated people who come to work every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for progress. Join Swedish Match and you too can:
• Seize the freedom to define your future and ours. We'll empower you to take risks, experiment and explore.
• Be part of an inclusive, diverse culture, where everyone's contribution is respected; collaborate with some of the world's best people and feel like you belong.
• Enjoy flexibility of hybrid way of working - split your time between working from our office or the comfort of your home, where it works best for you in line with business needs.
• Pursue your ambitions and develop your skills with a global business - our staggering size and scale provides endless opportunities to progress.
• Take pride in delivering our promise to society: to deliver a smoke-free future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedish Match Sales Sweden AB
(org.nr 556123-8089) Arbetsplats
Swedish Match Jobbnummer
9595629