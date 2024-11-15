Senior Maintenance Manager
2024-11-15
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Senior Maintenance Manager to join our Skellefteå team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
The role involves ensuring maximum equipment availability, reliability and efficiency, implementing preventive maintenance programs, driving continuous improvement programs and leading a team of managers, engineers and skilled maintenance individuals. Strategizes and establishes team training programs to ensure proper operation, preventive maintenance, repair programs and procedures as well as calibration programs are in place. Ensures strategy and execution of inventory and/or spare parts management. Selects, develops, and evaluates personnel to ensure the efficient operation of the function.
Key responsibilities
Compliance and Safety:
Ensure compliance with industry regulations and safety standards, conducting regular audits and inspections.
Develop and enforce safety protocols to maintain a safe working environment for all employees.
Maintenance Strategy Development:
Develop and implement maintenance strategies to ensure optimal performance of manufacturing equipment and processes.
Accountable for setting strategies together with purchasing for what need to be maintained internally and for which areas that should be outsourced, as well as insurance plans and service contracts.
Equipment and Facility Management:
Ensure all production equipment operates at optimal efficiency.
Manage equipment upgrades and replacements as needed.
Process Improvement:
Identify opportunities for process improvements and implement solutions to enhance productivity and reduce costs.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to support continuous improvement initiatives related to safety, efficiency, and quality. Using data driven approaches to increase cost efficiency, organization efficiency and service levels.
Team Management:
Manage a team of maintenance supervisors, engineers, technicians, workshop planner, workshop coordinator and contractors, ensuring effective execution of maintenance tasks.
Provide training and development opportunities to enhance the skills and capabilities of the maintenance team.
Recruit, train and develop a world class team for maintaining the production and facility area.
Budget Management:
Oversee the maintenance budget, including forecasting expenses and implementing cost-reduction strategies.
Technical Expertise:
Serve as a technical resource for troubleshooting and resolving complex maintenance issues.
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in engineering, Industrial Maintenance, or a related field.
10-15 years of experience in maintenance management within a manufacturing environment.
Proven experience in managing teams and leading maintenance operations effectively.
Strong leadership and team management skills.
Proven skills in working with problem solving in industrial environment.
Proficient in maintenance management software and tools.
Strong knowledge of safety standards and regulations.
Specific skills
Fluent in English with excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Excellent problem-solving and analytical abilities.
Technical understanding about mechanical, electrical, automation, hydraulic, pneumatic, facilities and construction.
Solid knowledge on modern maintenance strategies/technologies/procedure.
Excellent coaching skills.
Personal success factors
Has the ability to take decisions even in the face of uncertainty
Is visionary and contributes to push beyond conventional wisdom
Challenges solutions and ideas
Incredibly good team player, contributes with passion and energy
High level of grit, morale and can endure working many hours
Deliver on expectations and promises
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
SKELLEFTEÅ
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
9013019