Senior Lecturer in Occupational Therapy
Göteborgs universitet / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-01-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Göteborgs universitet i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lysekil
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Senior Lecturer in Occupational Therapy
Reference number PAR 2026/39
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 58 000 students and 6800 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.
The Unit of Occupational Therapy program has a funding agreement target to provide undergraduate education leading to a professional degree and a Bachelor's degree in occupational therapy. The program is conducted through course-based studies over three years, with the first year consisting of studies in occupational science and anatomy and physiology. The second year focuses on the occupational therapy process in various fields of practice, along with associated medical subjects. The focus of the third year is research methodology, the bachelor's thesis, innovation, and pedagogy in occupational therapy, and it concludes with a course in leadership. The clinical training takes place over a total of 21 weeks, most of which are scheduled in the second and third years. The department also offers independent courses at an advanced level in occupational therapy and can award an advanced level degree in occupational therapy.
The Occupational Therapy program (https://www.gu.se/studera/hitta-utbildning/arbetsterapeutprogrammet-v1art)
has a creative research environment and extensive collaboration with interdisciplinary research groups both nationally and internationally. The research within the occupational therapy unit focuses on the relationship between everyday occupations and health across the entire lifespan, from children to older adults.
Research groups based at the unit include FRESH, which focuses on the health of older adults; TIDAS, which concentrates on methods for early identification, treatment, and support to help individuals maintain their work ability and reduce the need for sick leave; and ProDo, which focuses on opportunities and barriers in activity performance among children, adolescents, and adults with disabilities due to neurological conditions. At the unit and within its research groups, there are doctoral students as well as junior and senior researchers with broad expertise, encompassing knowledge in occupational science, health sciences, and social sciences, as well as competence in conducting qualitative research, epidemiological studies, intervention studies, and instrument development.
Subject area
Occupational Therapy
Subject area description
Occupational Therapy, grounded in occupational science, encompasses the knowledge and study of human occupation as related to doing as well as negotiating physical/social environments in temporal and cultural contexts. Furthermore, occupational therapy and occupational science encompass knowledge about how habits, lifestyle, motivation and contexts impact on the ability to engage in occupations situated in everyday life. Occupational science and occupational therapy draw on other areas such as medicine, humanities, natural sciences, social sciences, and technology to study and understand the complexity of human occupation.
Duties
The position includes teaching, course administration, and research.
The educational environment has a strong focus on student-centred learning, and the main duties consist of theoretical and practical instruction for occupational therapy students at the undergraduate, advanced, and doctoral levels, where the candidate's professional experience is to be applied in relevant teaching situations. Teaching is conducted in both Swedish and English.
Course administration includes course planning, examinations, syllabus development, as well as the administration and use of associated digital tools such as learning platforms and grading systems.
The position also includes conducting research, actively applying for external funding, and contributing to the development of the field of occupational therapy/occupational science.
Eligibility
The eligibility criteria for employing teaching staff are set out in the Higher Education Ordinance and in the Appointment Procedure for Teaching Posts at the University of Gothenburg.
Applicants are required to demonstrate documented teaching proficiency, hold a doctoral degree in occupational therapy or in a field deemed relevant by the employer, and be a licensed occupational therapist (Swedish or foreign license) with clinical professional experience in the field. The ability to teach in both Swedish and English is also required.
See more info on the University of Gothenburgs homepage job opportunities.
Göteborgs universitet | Senior Lecturer in Occupational Therapy Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "PAR 2026/39". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Göteborgs Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3153)
Medicinaregatan 16 A (visa karta
)
405 30 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Sahlgrenska akademin vid Göteborgs universitet Kontakt
Programme Supervisor
Jenny Hultqvist jenny.hultqvist@gu.se +46 31 786 57 50 Jobbnummer
9696706