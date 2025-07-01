Senior Lecturer in Design
2025-07-01
The University of Borås offers more than just employment - here, you have the opportunity to influence and make a difference. For us, it's important that you feel well and maintain a good work-life balance. That's why we offer generous terms and benefits such as flexible working hours, a generous vacation agreement, family-friendly policies, and dedicated research time for teaching staff. Our academic career paths provide opportunities for development and advancement. If you wish, there are also opportunities for international collaborations, studies, and internships abroad. Our central location in the city provides proximity to most amenities and excellent commuting options.
The Swedish School of Textiles at the University of Borås is seeking a Senior Lecturer in Design to help develop the newly launched research profile TexAI. In this role, you will play a key part in developing innovative, AI-driven solutions for sustainable and circular design within the textile and fashion industries. You'll work in a dynamic, interdisciplinary team engaged in cutting-edge research, teaching, and close collaboration with industry partners.
At the Swedish School of Textiles, creativity, knowledge, and innovation come together. Our unique lab environments and expertise represent major parts of the textile value chain. Close cooperation with the industry shapes our educational programs, making the School of Textiles a central hub for the textile sector's skills development. Here, design, technology, production, economics, and marketing converge-forming the strength of our textile research, innovation, and education. This makes the Swedish School of Textiles unique in Europe and an internationally recognized educational center for a more sustainable textile value chain. The Department of Design at the Swedish School of Textiles is now seeking a Senior Lecturer in Design who wants to help shape the future of education and research.
We welcome applicants with a strong background in design research, sustainability, and digital transformation. Shape the future of design and join us in driving the next generation of sustainable, data-driven textile innovation!
Welcome to the Swedish School of Textiles at the Faculty of Textiles, Engineering and Business!
Job description
As a Senior Lecturer, your responsibilities will include teaching and supervising students in fashion design at both undergraduate and advanced levels, as well as contributing to the doctoral education in textile and fashion design. A particular focus is placed on AI and digital tools and processes in artistic education, as well as strengthening the integration of artistic research into education in textiles, clothing, and fashion-both in theory and practice.
Your role also includes conducting artistic research and development with a focus on AI and digital tools and processes, within and for the research and educational environment. This also involves active participation in course and program development. Additionally, you are expected to contribute to the department's collaboration with adjacent textile educational areas at the university, as well as with art and design fields both nationally and internationally. An important aspect of your role is to promote increased diversity and internationalization within the design programs.
Qualifications
For the position, applicants are required to have:
• Degree of Doctor of Fine Arts
• Demonstrated artistic expertise or equivalent professional skills relevant to the subject and duties of the position.
• Proven teaching expertise.
• Documented advanced knowledge and skills in artistic practices and design methods, including digital tools and processes.
• Documented advanced knowledge and skills in experimental artistic design research through digital methods and processes.
• Knowledge and understanding of, as well as practical experience in, 3D works within art and design.
• Strong written and spoken communication skills in English.
As a person, you are collaborative and able to work independently, in a structured manner, and with the ability to prioritize tasks effectively.
Merits
• Experience publishing artistic research outcomes in relevant exhibitions, journals, conferences, or equivalent.
• Teaching experience in textile and fashion design.
• Experience in teaching administration within the design field.
• Experience applying for research funding and participation in major research projects.
• International network in education and research.
A general eligibility requirement for permanent employment as a teacher is completion of training in teaching and learning in higher education equivalent to 10 weeks of full-time studies, or equivalent competence. An employee who does not have training in teaching and learning in higher education may complete the training during the first two years of employment.
About the employment
Type of employment: Permanent employment, six months probationary period may apply.
Employment rate: 100%
Start date: September 1, 2025 or by agreement.
Position location: Borås, Sweden
Registration number: PA2025/122
How to Apply
Submit your complete application, including the reference number and all required attachments, via our recruitment system no later than 1 August 2025.
Guide for how to apply in our recruitment system and which attachments to attach
The University of Borås encourages applications from individuals with diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives, as this enriches and strengthens our organization. We strive for gender balance among our employees and value diversity in our operations.
Want to Know More?
The University of Borås is a governmental authority, which means that you receive particular benefits, generous holiday leave, and a favourable occupational pension.
Benefits for employees
Work with us
Contact those below if you would like to know more about your new job:
Karin Landahl, recruiting manager.
Union representative for Saco-S is Sunil Kumar, can be contacted via the university switchboard at +46 (0)33-435 40 00. Union representative for OFR/S: can be contacted via stvidhb@hb.se
