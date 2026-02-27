Senior Lead Business Controller
2026-02-27
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an engaged and analytically strong Lead Business Controller to take overall controller responsibility for corporate and support functions. You will work closely with functional leaders as a trusted advisor, ensuring that financial performance, planning, and forecasting are accurate and forward-looking. The role supports long-term goals and contributes to a more efficient, sustainable, and data-driven organization.
You will thrive in a collaborative setting, communicate effectively across seniority levels, and feel comfortable in a changing environment with varied day-to-day work.
Job DescriptionEnsure accurate financial reporting across income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow, in line with accounting standards.
Prepare and coordinate recurring management reporting and analyses (e.g., performance reports and financial statement commentary).
Own and drive monthly, quarterly, and annual closing processes to secure timely and accurate reporting.
Coordinate, prepare, monitor, and follow up budgets and forecasts for central functions.
Track and follow up function costs, identifying opportunities for cost efficiency and improvements.
Proactively improve the efficiency of financial workflows and ways of working.
Coordinate financial activities across departments, aligning business goals with financial targets.
RequirementsApproximately 10 years of experience working as a controller or in another relevant finance role.
Strong skills in controlling, planning, and financial analysis.
Advanced Excel skills.
Experience with financial systems and tools.
Bachelor's degree in Finance & Business Administration or a similar field.
Fluent communication skills in Swedish and English.
Application
