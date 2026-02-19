Senior Java Backend Developer (AWS, Kubernetes, Microservices)
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an experienced Backend Developer to join a robotics-focused team. You will help design, develop, and scale cloud-based backend services that enable modern robotic solutions. The role sits in a cross-functional environment where engineering and DevOps collaborate closely to deliver robust, production-grade microservices on AWS.
Job DescriptionDesign, develop, and maintain backend services in Java (Java 11+)
Build and evolve distributed systems and microservices for robotic applications
Deploy and operate services on AWS using components such as Lambda, ECS/EKS, DynamoDB, S3, and API Gateway
Contribute to CI/CD pipelines and container-based deployments using Docker and Kubernetes
Support and improve infrastructure-as-code practices (e.g., Terraform or CloudFormation)
Participate in code reviews, testing, and performance tuning
Collaborate in an agile team across the full development lifecycle
RequirementsStrong proficiency in Java (preferably Java 11 or newer)
Hands-on experience with AWS services including Lambda, ECS/EKS, DynamoDB, S3, and API Gateway
Experience building and maintaining distributed systems and microservices architectures
Experience with CI/CD practices and container technologies such as Docker and Kubernetes
Fluency in English
Ability to work onsite 3 days per week
Nice to haveKnowledge of infrastructure-as-code tools like Terraform or CloudFormation
Swedish language proficiency
Application
