Senior Internal Auditor
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Ekonomijobb / Göteborg
2024-04-19
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
Volvo Cars' success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with around 43,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your skills and aspirations, allowing you to reach your fullest potential.
By 2025, we aim to sell 1.2 million cars annually, with 50 per cent being electric cars and sold directly to customers mainly through digital channels. Join us on this exciting journey as we pioneer the driving and electrification technologies of the future.
About us
The Volvo Cars Internal Audit department is an independent function within Volvo Car Group reporting to the Audit Committee. The responsibility is to provide objective assurance and insight to the management and the Board of Directors to improve operations and assist in achieving objectives by bringing a systematic approach to evaluate and improve the business processes, risk management, and governance.
What we offer
We are now searching for a Senior Internal Auditor to join our team. The assignment involves identifying risks linked to the strategies and objectives and carry out an independent assessment of how the Group manages the risks. This involves evaluating whether governance, risk management and internal controls are designed and implemented in an efficient and effective way to achieve the business objectives.
The responsibilities provide a positive atmosphere to develop leadership and communication skills as the audit findings are reported to senior management. You will have a possibility to create and expand your professional networks within Volvo Cars.
What you'll do
In this role you will dive deep into risk assessment, pinpointing potential roadblocks to Volvo Cars' corporate objectives and strategies. You will also be participating in drafting the annual Audit Plan for the Board of Directors to approve. You will also be planning and completing audits according to the Audit Plan in areas covering Strategic topics, Sustainability, Ethics and Compliance, Internal Control - operations and finance. Furthermore, you will have regular interaction with stakeholders/managers within the organization to keep them updated on audit status and listen to their concerns as well as have high impact reporting of the audits - both verbally and in writing. You will support the organization in the corrective actions process as well as follow up that the organization has implemented procedures and controls to ensure that risks have been effectively managed.
What you'll bring
You have a university degree in Business Administration or equivalent and Audit experience of either International Standards on Auditing (external auditors) or International Professional Practices Framework (internal auditors).
You have an expert level accounting experience as well as data analysis experience and you are fluent in English, with proficiency in both written and verbal communication.
On a personal level you possess a sharp business acumen and thrive on challenges. You demonstrate curiosity, are performance driven and enjoy the challenge of unfamiliar tasks. As a person you have a holistic view, professional judgement, and strong skills in collecting and analyzing complex information and drawing logical conclusions. You also have high integrity and the ability to focus and prioritize based on relevance/risk. Always make the connections to objectives and strategies.
Furthermore, you are also a good communicator, both verbally and in writing, including active listening skills and understanding the management perspective.
This position is based at Volvo Cars' international HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden and you will report to the Chief Audit Executive.
Please apply for this no later than 5th of May 2024, enclose your CV and cover letter written in English. Note that due to GDPR we cannot accept applications through e-mail.
