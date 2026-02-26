Senior Infrastructure Architect
2026-02-26
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions supports health care professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position
We are searching for a Senior Infrastructure Architect who will be a part of our technical leadership team, passionate about building resilient, secure, and innovative IT infrastructure. We are the leading Scandinavian supplier of e-health solutions, with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our products are delivered as a service and play a critical role in Swedish healthcare. In this role, you'll drive complex technical solutions, enhance core infrastructure capabilities, and directly influence the future of digital health.
As Senior Infrastructure Architect, you own and develop the technical roadmap for Cambio's IT Services - both internal and customer-facing - ensuring it aligns with our overall technical strategy and architectural direction. We operate primarily as a service provider and collaborate closely with our hosting partners for datacentre services. In this role, you will serve as the key architectural interface, ensuring a strong, resilient and collaborative partnership while playing a central part in our transformation journey - helping drive the shift towards a modern and platformdriven infrastructure built on containerization.
You will report directly to the IT Director and work side by side with our Solution Architect as part of a strong, highly skilled technical organisation. The IT Services unit today consists of 90+ engineers across technical, security, and process domains.
Key responsibilities
Lead infrastructure architecture for large-scale and complex projects
Drive transition and migration initiatives from early planning through execution
Ensure architectural designs follow ITIL principles, security best practices, and Cambio's technical standards
Collaborate across teams and effectively communicate technical concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences
Produce clear, structured, and high-quality technical documentation, blueprints, and design artifacts
Oversee end-to-end delivery of architectural components
Involvement in customerfacing activities, especially during bid phases and project startups, where you support the early technical dialogue and strengthen our solution proposals
We offer:
The opportunity to work at the centre of the digital healthcare transformation, contributing to infrastructure that supports critical services across Sweden. It is a role where your technical decisions directly impact society and where your expertise genuinely matters
Be part of our transformation journey as we drive the shift toward a modern, platform driven environment built on containerization
The opportunity to harmonise our internal and external environments and shape the next generation of Cambio's technology landscape. You will influence how our services evolve today - and how they will scale into new countries and markets in the future
You work close to the customer delivery, receiving immediate feedback from real-world usage - giving you insights that ensure the technology meets real operational needs and serves a broader healthcare purpose
About you
You are a clear and confident communicator who can articulate your objectives and the reasoning behind your decisions. Honesty and transparency guide your approach, and you can highlight risks and tradeoffs to colleagues and leaders in a constructive and professional manner.
You work with precision and a strong sense of quality, applying a methodical and structured approach to both design and documentation. You thrive in technically skilled teams where you contribute by motivating and guiding others. Building trust across a wide range of stakeholders is one of your strengths, and you adapt your communication to the context and level of decisionmaking required.
Curiosity and a commitment to continuous learning drive you forward. You are motivated by gaining a deeper understanding of customers and their environments, using these insights to strengthen both your own competence and the services we deliver.
Requirements
At least 5 years of experience working in the architectural domain
Strong leadership skills and basic coaching skills
Advanced knowledge of IT architecture patterns and best practices
Ability to translate product requirements into a technical roadmap
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English
It's a bonus if you have
Experience working with Kubernetes (K8S) platform(s), preferably Red Hat OpenShift
Documented experience as an IT Architect in large-scale projects
Proven experience with transition and migration initiatives
Strong knowledge of ITIL frameworks and security architecture
Hands-on experience with cloud-based solutions
Additional information:
Place of employment: LInköping or Stockholm
Scope: Full-time, hybrid work model (three days per week in-office)
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Additional Information: The role involves access to sensitive information, therefore a background check will be conducted on the final candidate.
We review applications and conduct interviews on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible via the link.
